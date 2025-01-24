Regulatory News:

The Azur Selection (ISIN: GRS528003007 Mnemonique: MLAZR), a leading Greek player in the hotel investment sector listed on the Eunonext Access in Paris, announces a new Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Extraordinary General Meeting "EGM" of The Azur Selection SA will be held on Thursday 06.02.2025, at 17:00, at the Company's offices at Voula, Greece, with the following agenda:

Granting authority to the Company's Board of Directors to decide to increase the Company's share capital, pursuant with Article 24 par. 1(b) of Law 4548/2018, up to an amount of fifteen million euros (€15,000,000.00) for a period of three years (3) from the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting's decision. Additionally, cancelingof the pre-emptive rights of the Company's existing shareholders, pursuant to Article 27 par. 4 of Law 4548/2018 in favor of "LDA CAPITAL GROUP, LLC", in execution of the relevant terms of the Company's agreement with the aforementioned investment entity.

- Adoption of the Company's capitalization measures, in accordance with Article 56 of Law 4548/2018, for the issuance of the Company's share purchase securities ("Warrants" on shares "warrants") and their allocation to "LDA CAPITAL GROUP, LLC", in execution of the relevant terms of the Company's agreement with the aforementioned investment entity with the cancellation of the pre-emptive rights of the Company's existing shareholders, in accordance with the provisions of Article 27 of Law 4558/2018.

- Approval of the increase in the Company's share capital without pre-emptive rights by contribution in kind of (a) 49% of the Company's capital under the trade name "LATIN BEACH ATHENS P.C." by Mr. Georgios ARVANITAKIS, (b) 42% of the Company's capital under the trade name "? ??????S HOTELS P.C." by Mr. Georgios ARVANITAKIS. Approval of the valuation reports in accordance with Article 17 of Law 4548/2018. Amendment of article 5 of the Company's articles of association.

- Granting of special approval pursuant to Articles 99 et seq. of Law 4548/2018 for the contribution in kind to the Company of 49% of the capital of the company under the trade name "LATIN BEACH ATHENS P.C." and 42% of the capital of the company under the trade name "? ??????S HOTELS P.C." by Mr. Georgios ARVANITAKIS, a related party to the Company, in connection with the increase in share capital.

- Grant of approval for share buy-back program.

- Other topics and announcements.

Full details of how to take part in the EGM are available in the investor section of the company's website: https://www.azurselection.com/investor-relations.

About The Azur Selection

The Azur Selection invests in hotels and commercial property through a lease and sublease model and operates an investment management business through its subsidiaries and associated companies. The group focuses on hotel, hospitality and property investment in selected highly commercial geographical areas in Greece, the French Riviera and elsewhere.

The Azur Selection currently manages a portfolio of commercial properties and hotels in Athens and on the island of Mykonos, while maintaining long-term leases with the companies or users of its properties. Its portfolio includes 5 hotels (3 are sublet to a hotel operator and 2 are fully managed), as well as a shopping center. The group is managed by experienced executives with knowledge of the Greek and international property markets.

Azur Selection S.A. (MLAZR) is listed on the Euronext Access market in Paris.

