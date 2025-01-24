Vienna, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2025) - Zisano Distribution GmbH, a leading European innovator in health, sports, and lifestyle solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking product, the Zisano Powerband, in the United States. This state-of-the-art wristband, has garnered widespread acclaim throughout Europe for its remarkable ability to heighten both physical performance and everyday well-being. Designed with precision and care, the Zisano Powerband stands for optimizing the energy flow within the body, promoting essential attributes such as balance, stability, and overall wellness. It is tailored for a diverse audience, ranging from elite athletes striving for peak performance to individuals simply seeking to improve their day-to-day vitality and resilience.

At the heart of the Zisano Powerband is patented technology that utilizes advanced principles to subtly boost the body's natural energy. This cutting-edge approach translates into a variety of tangible benefits that cater to individuals across different lifestyles. Professional athletes striving for peak performance, fitness enthusiasts searching for that extra competitive edge, or everyday individuals seeking to alleviate fatigue and ameliorate the quality of sleep can find a unique and effective solution in the Zisano Powerband. Through heart rate variability, we found that the stress level is reduced by up to two-thirds, resulting in much more energy. A clinical trial with 50 participants demonstrated 100% efficacy, with all subjects showing improvement.

With its sleek and stylish design, the Zisano Powerband seamlessly integrates into the daily routines of users, serving as both a functional accessory and a powerful tool for balanced well- being. The wristband works discreetly in the background, harnessing advanced technology to ensure that wearers can experience increased energy levels and improved mental clarity. During physical activities or while navigating the challenges of daily life, the Zisano Powerband stands as a reliable companion that supports the journey toward optimal performance and health.

Key Features and Benefits:

Enhanced Energy and Balance: Experience increased stamina, improved stability, and reduced fatigue throughout the day.

Improved Sleep Quality: Promote restful sleep and wake up feeling refreshed and revitalized.

Stylish and Comfortable Design: Available in a range of colors and interchangeable designs, the Powerband is discreet and comfortable for all-day wear, complementing any personal style, whether dressing up for an event or wearing casual attire.

No Batteries or Charging Required: The Powerband's advanced technology requires no batteries or recharging, ensuring seamless integration into your daily routine with no downtime.

Endorsed by Tennis Legend Thomas Muster: Former world No. 1 tennis player Thomas Muster, known for his remarkable career and contributions to the sport, has experienced the transformative benefits of the Zisano Powerband firsthand. Muster, who is widely regarded for his rigorous training and competitive spirit, has become a staunch advocate for the Powerband's effectiveness in enhancing athletic performance and overall well-being.

CEO Günter Turtenwald and Thomas Muster, Former world No. 1 tennis player

"Since incorporating the Zisano Powerband into my routine, I've noticed significant improvements not only in my on-court performance but also in my overall energy levels," says Muster. "It's truly a game-changer for anyone looking to optimize their well-being or gain a competitive edge in their athletic pursuits." His endorsement speaks volumes, as it comes from a player who has reached the pinnacle of tennis excellence and understands the nuances of peak performance.

The reach of the Zisano Powerband extends beyond the tennis courts and is gaining traction throughout the broader sports world. Its effectiveness has caught the attention of athletes across various disciplines, supported by strategic partnerships with leading European sports associations. These collaborations with reputable organizations, lend further credibility to the Powerband's claims and demonstrate its broad acceptance among elite athletes.

Following its resounding success across Europe, Zisano Distribution GmbH is poised to introduce the Powerband to health-conscious consumers in the American market. The company's confidence is rooted in the positive testimonials and the significant results observed, indicating that the Powerband is more than just a fitness accessory-it's an essential tool for those serious about enhancing their physical performance and overall health. As Zisano aims to connect with consumers who prioritize wellness and the pursuit of excellence in their active lifestyles, the Powerband stands as a compelling option that promises to deliver on its promises.

B2B Opportunities: Invest in Employee Well-being. In today's fast-paced corporate environment, businesses are increasingly recognizing the vital importance of employee wellness. A workforce that is both healthy and engaged not only enhances productivity but also fosters a positive organizational culture. Beyond athletic enhancements, the Zisano Powerband emerges as an innovative solution tailored specifically for workplace wellness initiatives.

Zisano Distribution GmbH extends an exclusive opportunity for businesses to take their wellness programs to the next level through our B2B bulk order options. The Zisano Powerband stands out as an ideal corporate wellness solution, serving as a tangible investment in the health and performance of employees. By equipping their teams with this cutting-edge accessory, companies can actively induce a culture of health, balance, and heightened productivity. The Powerband not only enhances physical performance but also promotes mental well-being, making it a comprehensive tool for improving employee satisfaction and engagement.

Organizations that embrace the Zisano Powerband can create a dynamic work environment where health and productivity are prioritized. This can be achieved through various strategies, such as using the Powerband as an incentive for achieving performance goals, introducing it as part of employee onboarding kits, or integrating it into wellness programs. By incorporating the Powerband into their corporate wellness initiatives, businesses can demonstrate their commitment to the well- being of their most valuable asset-their employees. This ultimately leads to a more motivated and dedicated workforce by adopting solutions that blend innovation with a commitment to health and productivity.

Spokesperson Günter Turtenwald, CEO at Zisano Distribution GmbH, expresses enthusiasm about the product launch in the US, stating, "We are incredibly excited to bring the Zisano Powerband to the US market. Our success story in Europe and endorsements by sports icons like Thomas Muster highlight the transformative potential this product holds for individuals at all levels, from the competitive sports field to the challenges of daily life." The Powerband's appeal transcends athleticism, acting as a vital tool for personal and professional enhancement.

Availability and Further Information:

To invite American consumers and business leaders to this unparalleled opportunity, the Zisano Powerband is now accessible via select retailers and our official Zisano website at https://zisanopower.com/en. Potential buyers can peruse options and make purchases tailored to their specific needs, including comprehensive information for B2B bulk orders.





Günter Turtenwald, CEO

About Zisano Distribution GmbH

The ZIsano Powerband has been specially developed for people who often feel tired and exhausted, suffer from severe fatigue or are under great tension. The ZIsano Powerband is also ideal for athletes, as it leads to an increase in endurance and performance. The stress level is demonstrably reduced by up to 2/3. The closure of the Powerband is patented. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Zisano empowers individuals to achieve optimal well-being. The company's expansion into the United States marks a significant milestone in its mission to deliver cutting-edge wellness solutions to a global audience.

