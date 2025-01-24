Anzeige
Freitag, 24.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
ACCESS Newswire
24.01.2025 19:18 Uhr
First-ever Memecoin Focused Exchange to Launch, Powered by PepeArab

RIYADH, SA / ACCESS Newswire / January 24, 2025 / Inspired by the Internet's most popular meme Pepe, the Arab version is now here, with plans to onboard millions of new users on to the Crypto world and launch the first-ever Meme-focused Crypto exchange:

PepeArab originates from the famous and popular Pepe meme, $PEPE is not just a funny meme but has multi-billion dollar market cap, PepeArab is looking to follow the same footsteps, adding a layer of innovation and utility on to the Crypto market.

The official PepeArab exchange will distribute part of its profit directly to Token holders and platform users in the form of buyback and burn events, making its token deflationary, thus decreasing its supply day by day.

PepeArab plans on onboarding millions of Arab users by using influencers and large marketing campaigns to spread the word as Crypto becomes more and more popular in the Arab world.

Accessibility:

In order to be accessible to as many people as possible, PEPEARAB will be available on Ethereum and Solana right after launch, users will be able to use our official bridge to swap cross chain.

Staking Pools:

PepeArab will deploy some of the most advanced Staking pools, offering different options and attractive APYs, especially for Arab NFT holders which are distributed during the Presale phase to every single contributor. Every Arab NFT owner will be able to sell, buy, trade and stake their Arab NFT at any given time.

The PepeArab presale is set to make waves, going live on the 25th of January at 6 PM CET, it is one of the most anticipated launches of the year.

PepeArab has been fully audited, click here to learn more

Visit PepeArab.com

x.com/PepeArabCOM

t.me/PepeArabCom

Contact person: James Nalea
Website: https://www.pepearab.com/
Email: support@pepearab.com

SOURCE: PepeArab



