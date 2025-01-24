Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
24.01.2025 20:02 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Q4 2024 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $6.8 million. 2 nd best ever!

Net income of $5.3 million ($1.24 per share). 2 nd best ever!

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / January 24, 2025 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2024, net income was $5.3 million ($1.24 per share). Q4 2024 net interest income of $10.3 million increased $1.6 million or 19% from Q4 2023.

4Q24 Financial Highlights

  • The Company had a pre-tax and pre-provision income of $6.8 million. 20% or $1.1 million increase from Q4 24.

  • Net income of $5.3 million ($1.24 per share).

  • $18 million decrease in special mention assets.

  • Return on assets was 1.82%.

  • Return on equity was 23.86%.

  • Efficiency ratio was 41.47%.

Steve Snailum, COO, commented: "Solera delivers a tremendous end to a remarkable year! The bank is operating at a high level by expertly balancing efficiency and security. The team has been working hard to continue to leverage technology and expertise to deliver robust, secure, and expedient services to our customers. It is a great time to be a Solera employee and customer!"

Jay Hansen, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Our goal is to get to a 10% Tier 1 capital ratio. We ended 2024 at 9.55% (point in time vs quarterly average), but could have sold $20M in securities to gain another 20 BPS on our ratio. Those securities will mature in March of 2025 and would have taken a loss of over $100K. We chose NOT to sell those securities because we don't sell securities for losses unless a business opportunity presents itself. We will get those 20 BPS in March 2025."

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.
Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)

($000s)

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

2,329

$

2,193

$

2,241

$

2,095

$

2,734

Federal funds sold

800

400

-

-

-

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

148

595

844

1,079

2,582

Investment securities, available-for-sale

322,375

317,180

183,311

185,120

183,579

Investment securities, held-to-maturity

-

-

200,457

200,575

200,825

FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost

7,457

3,204

10,959

7,952

12,225

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross

20

35

50

65

79

Traditional loans, gross

792,733

797,516

792,739

820,936

787,280

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(10,913

)

(10,912

)

(10,810

)

(10,808

)

(9,607

)

Net traditional loans

781,820

786,604

781,929

810,128

777,672

Premises and equipment, net

33,476

32,289

30,625

29,448

28,173

Accrued interest receivable

7,750

6,940

7,808

7,807

7,272

Bank-owned life insurance

5,127

5,095

5,063

5,033

5,002

Other assets

10,544

8,734

8,325

8,607

6,547

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,171,846

$

1,163,269

$

1,231,612

$

1,257,909

$

1,226,690

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

485,332

$

497,661

$

503,819

$

508,615

$

511,616

Interest-bearing demand deposits

54,804

64,606

62,905

53,514

48,122

Savings and money market deposits

100,987

103,118

102,892

255,655

169,328

Time deposits

294,337

353,405

272,744

240,047

241,149

Total deposits

935,460

1,018,790

942,360

1,057,831

970,215

Accrued interest payable

2,587

2,618

2,104

1,347

2,677

Short-term borrowings

106,267

13,300

164,613

79,104

138,077

Long-term FHLB borrowings

34,000

34,000

34,000

34,000

34,000

Accounts payable and other liabilities

4,576

5,395

3,961

4,659

2,181

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,082,891

1,074,104

1,147,038

1,176,941

1,147,150

Common stock

43

43

43

43

43

Additional paid-in capital

38,748

38,748

38,778

38,763

38,748

Retained earnings

72,455

67,163

61,667

57,440

54,420

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain

(22,291

)

(16,789

)

(15,914

)

(15,278

)

(13,671

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

88,955

89,165

84,574

80,968

79,540

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,171,846

$

1,163,269

$

1,231,612

$

1,257,909

$

1,226,690

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

($000s, except per share data)

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

Interest and dividend income

Interest and fees on traditional loans

$

13,615

$

13,854

$

13,270

$

13,277

$

12,425

Interest and fees on PPP loans

-

-

-

-

-

Investment securities

3,297

3,544

3,721

3,693

3,704

Dividends on bank stocks

131

160

249

224

159

Other

13

19

22

30

88

Total interest income

$

17,056

$

17,577

$

17,262

$

17,224

$

16,376

Interest expense

Deposits

5,564

6,312

5,285

5,833

6,066

FHLB & Fed borrowings

1,223

1,332

2,831

2,200

1,662

Total interest expense

6,787

7,644

8,116

8,033

7,728

Net interest income

10,269

9,933

9,146

9,191

8,648

Provision for loan and lease losses

6

105

4

1,203

203

Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses

10,263

9,828

9,142

7,988

8,445

Noninterest income

Customer service and other fees

470

389

468

443

528

Other income

954

1,138

738

616

617

Gain on sale of securities

-

858

-

60

68

Total noninterest income

1,424

2,385

1,206

1,119

1,213

Noninterest expense

Employee compensation and benefits

2,611

2,472

2,514

2,418

2,046

Occupancy

492

393

387

401

342

Professional fees

309

122

75

495

383

Other general and administrative

1,437

1,423

1,582

1,656

1,378

Total noninterest expense

4,849

4,410

4,558

4,970

4,149

Net Income Before Taxes

$

6,838

$

7,803

$

5,790

$

4,137

$

5,509

Income Tax Expense

1,526

2,294

1,564

1,118

1,965

Net Income

$

5,312

$

5,509

$

4,226

$

3,019

$

3,544

Income Per Share

$

1.24

$

1.28

$

0.98

$

0.70

$

0.82

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

20.69

$

20.74

$

19.67

$

18.83

$

18.50

WA Shares outstanding

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

4,299,953

Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income

$

6,844

$

7,908

$

5,794

$

5,340

$

5,712

Net Interest Margin

3.81

%

3.67

%

3.39

%

3.40

%

3.32

%

Cost of Funds

2.51

%

2.72

%

2.80

%

2.77

%

2.72

%

Efficiency Ratio

41.47

%

38.48

%

44.03

%

48.49

%

42.37

%

Return on Average Assets

1.82

%

1.84

%

1.36

%

0.97

%

1.18

%

Return on Average Equity

23.86

%

25.37

%

20.42

%

15.05

%

19.58

%

Leverage Ratio

9.5

%

9.1

%

8.2

%

7.7

%

7.6

%

Asset Quality:

Non-performing loans to gross loans

0.52

%

0.65

%

0.48

%

0.53

%

0.66

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.35

%

0.45

%

0.31

%

0.34

%

0.43

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans

1.38

%

1.37

%

1.36

%

1.32

%

1.21

%

* Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans.

Criticized loans/assets:

Special mention

$

10,730

$

29,145

$

25,244

$

35,997

$

9,688

Substandard: Accruing

14,911

22,410

23,030

19,108

1,685

Substandard: Nonaccrual

4,142

5,180

3,784

4,332

5,223

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total criticized loans

$

29,782

$

56,735

$

52,058

$

59,437

$

16,596

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Investment securities

-

-

-

-

-

Total criticized assets

$

29,782

$

56,735

$

52,058

$

59,437

$

16,596

Criticized assets to total assets

2.54

%

4.88

%

4.23

%

4.73

%

1.35

%

SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.



