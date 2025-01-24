GreenPower Motor and Nova Minerals Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) and Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ:NVA)(ASX:NVA) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV on January 25. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

In an exclusive interview, Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. GreenPower is a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space, and school bus sector. The Company has established a solid track record of sales growth, including more than 900 EV Stars, low-floor transit buses, and school buses delivered to date. By prioritizing operations in regions with strong state-level incentives for electric vehicles, GreenPower maximizes its competitive positioning while driving adoption in high-growth markets. With a significant order book, the Company is well-positioned to meet demand using its existing production capacity at manufacturing facilities in California and West Virginia, as well as through contract manufacturing. This strategy, along with GreenPower's accomplished leadership and favorable market dynamics, underscores its potential for sustained growth and value creation in the rapidly evolving EV industry.

Christopher Gerteisen, CEO of Nova Minerals, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Nova Minerals presents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to large-scale gold projects at a significant discount. With its flagship Estelle Gold Project in Alaska, the company holds a pit constrained S-K 1300 compliant resource of 5.2 million ounces (Moz) of gold and growing in a region renowned for Tier 1 gold deposits [Donlin Creek (45Moz Au); Fort Knox (11Moz Au); and Pogo (6.9Moz)]. NVA's ongoing metallurgical and flow sheet work for the Feasibility Study (FS) is expected to further optimize project economics, with the potential to incorporate innovative processing techniques and additional near-term revenue from surface level critical minerals like antimony. With a clear pathway to permitting, strong exploration potential, and a Feasibility Study under way, which is expected to deliver strong economic results with both gold and antimony prices currently at all-time highs, Nova Minerals offers a high-upside, underappreciated asset for investors looking for growth in the gold and critical minerals sectors.

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

About Nova Minerals

Nova Minerals Limited is a Gold, Antimony and Critical Minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing the Estelle Project, comprised of 514 km2 of State of Alaska mining claims, which contains multiple mining complexes across a 35 km long mineralized corridor of over 20 advanced Gold and Antimony prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources, and several drill ready Antimony prospects with massive outcropping stibnite vein systems observed at surface. The 85% owned project is located 150 km northwest of Anchorage, Alaska, USA, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Barrick's Donlin Creek Gold Project and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The belt also hosts significant Antimony deposits and was a historical North American Antimony producer.

Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Gold Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations, and videos, all available on the Company's website. www.novaminerals.com.au.

