MGO Global Announces Voting Results of Special Meeting of Stockholders

MGO Global Inc. (Nasdaq:MGOL), a digitally-native, lifestyle brand portfolio company, ("MGO," "MGO Global" or the "Company"), today announced the voting results of a special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting"), held earlier today at MGO's corporate office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

At the Special Meeting, MGO's stockholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting approved, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(d), the exercisability of common stock purchase warrants, and the issuance of up to 94,725,000 shares of common stock that may be underlying such warrants, which warrants were issued in connection with the offering of securities of the Company that closed on December 24, 2024.

The final voting results for the proposal will be made available in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within four business days.

About MGO Global Inc.

MGO Global is actively engaged in building a portfolio of independent, digitally native, lifestyle brands, which are unique and differentiated, yet all defined by distinctive, high-quality products and a shared commitment to delivering high-touch customer experiences across its ecommerce and wholesale channels. MGO is currently comprised of two business units: Americana Liberty, which markets a growing, high-end line of thoughtfully curated home and outdoor products, including Stand Flagpoles; and MGO Digital, which leverages data analytics, advanced technology-enabled marketing and our leadership's industry relationships and expertise to identify, incubate and introduce to market new, authentic lifestyle brand concepts. For more information on MGO, please visit www.mgoglobalinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to complete the proposed business combination with Heidmar, Inc., grow its businesses, statements regarding the consummation of the offering, the satisfaction of closing conditions and the use of proceeds from the offering and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023 fiscal year. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

