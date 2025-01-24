Highlights:

Jas Bagry to resign as Chief Financial Officer; will remain a member of its Board of Director

Tommy Chan promoted to Interim Chief Financial Officer

Zoe Seguev promoted to Chief Compliance Officer & Head of Operations

Guillermo O'Byrne promoted to Director of Product

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2025) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven private investment platform committed to democratizing access to institutional-quality real estate and alternative opportunities, announces that Jas Bagry has submitted his resignation as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, effective January 31, 2025. Bagry will remain on the Board of Directors. Following Bagry's resignation, Thomas Chan, the Company's Director of Finance, will assume the role of Interim CFO. The team updates include the promotion of Zoe Seguev to Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) & Head of Operations and Guillermo O'Byrne to Director of Product.

"With the launch of our Direct Access Fund and growing demand for real estate investment opportunities, Parvis is at an exciting juncture," said David Michaud, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Having the right people in the right roles is critical to ensuring we continue to execute effectively. The contributions Jas has made have been instrumental to our success, and I'm grateful for his continued guidance as a Board Member. At the same time, I'm thrilled to see Zoe, Guillermo, and Tommy step into these critical roles. Their expertise and dedication position Parvis to deliver on our vision of making real estate investing more accessible, transparent, and impactful."

Chief Financial Officer : Jas Bagry, who has played an instrumental role in shaping Parvis' financial strategy during a critical period of growth, will remain engaged with Parvis as a member of its Board of Director. Tommy Chan brings over 15 years of experience in corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, and leadership across a variety of industries, including InsurTech, retail, and investment banking. Before joining Parvis, Mr. Chan held senior roles at Apollo Insurance, Trader Corporation, Walmart Canada, Deloitte Corporate Finance, and NewPoint Capital Partners. He is a CFA Charterholder and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Chief Compliance Officer & Head of Operations : Since joining Parvis in March 2023, Zoe Seguev has been instrumental in building the company's operational and compliance framework. With over a decade of regulatory compliance and operational leadership experience, she previously held senior roles at Soho House & Co, WeWork, and Coinsquare, where she contributed to securing Canada's first IIROC-regulated crypto broker-dealer status. In her expanded role, Zoe will oversee compliance, align operations with regulatory standards, and play a key role in launching the Parvis Direct Access Fund and expanding the Secondary Market.

Director of Product: Guillermo O'Byrne, promoted to Director of Product, has been integral to advancing Parvis' platform and technology initiatives since joining in 2022 during the company's early days. With over seven years of experience in product management, Guillermo has a proven track record of delivering impactful results at Method:CRM and BMO Capital Markets. He holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Toronto. In his role, Guillermo will lead product strategy and innovation, ensuring Parvis continues to deliver exceptional solutions for its investors while driving the platform's evolution as a leader in private real estate investing.

These leadership updates reflect Parvis' commitment to building a world-class team capable of driving the company's strategic goals. As Parvis expands its marketplace and introduces new investment opportunities, the team's enhanced expertise will ensure operational excellence and continued growth.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the investment offerings; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

