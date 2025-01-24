Feed the Children Celebrates the Transformative Power of Education on International Day of Education

Today, Feed the Children joins organizations around the world in observance of International Day of Education. The nonprofit recognizes that education is a human right, a public responsibility and the key to sustainable economic development. It believes that when organizations work together, lasting positive impacts can be achieved.

The nonprofit supports students across the U.S. and in eight countries worldwide through numerous programs. Each year, thousands of students are impacted by these efforts.

In the U.S., Feed the Children is working to make a difference in the lives of students each day through their Food & Essentials Hubs. In select schools across the country, students can access shelf-stable food, snacks, hygiene essentials and additional items free of charge. The organization understands the importance food security plays in a students' educational success. Through the support of corporate partners, the nonprofit makes monthly deliveries to each Food & Essentials Hub. Feedback from participating schools has shown increased attendance, improved classroom behavior and an increase in students' self-confidence.

Cyndi Tercero-Sandoval, Engagement Center Director at Phoenix Union High School District, said she and her team see the immediate impact and benefit of the Food & Essentials Hubs.

"Students are coming to school, and they feel more connected to school," she said. "They're able to learn and do better in their classes."

Internationally, Feed the Children has a variety of programs to help provide students access to educational opportunities.

Maricel is a 9-year-old in Bohol, a small community in the Philippines. She is a fourth-grade student at Jose Boja Elementary who just a few years ago struggled with her reading. Since joining Feed the Children's Supplemental Education Support program, she has seen a tremendous improvement in her reading scores.

"Feed the Children has helped me a lot through their tutorials. I can now read, and I've been getting high scores on my exams," she said. "They even provide snacks during the sessions, which makes it even more enjoyable."

Maricel's mom, Mayet, said she is so thankful for the program which has helped her daughter. "Maricel has made remarkable improvements, and her teacher is also very pleased with her progress and achievements," she said.

But she's not alone in her success. With the help of dedicated youth mentors and local partnerships, the program has expanded to support hundreds of children across schools and communities. There are more than 600 children participating in the program and 98 percent have improved their literacy skills. Through these tutorials, students are encouraged to stay in school, complete their education, and work toward achieving their dreams.

The International Day of Education, observed globally, underscores the importance of equitable and inclusive education. Maricel's story is a testament to the power of education in overcoming barriers. It highlights the ongoing efforts of organizations like Feed the Children to ensure every child has access to quality education.

Feed the Children believes that stories like Maricel's should inspire action and reinforce the commitment to education as a fundamental right. Through ongoing initiatives and partnerships, the nonprofit remains dedicated to advocating for educational equity and supporting programs that empower young minds.

The nonprofit invites stakeholders, policymakers and communities to join in the collective effort to ensure every child, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to learn and succeed. For more information about Feed the Children and our work around the world, visit https://www.feedthechildren.org/our-work/around-the-world/.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive.?

Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic, and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and poverty.

For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right.?Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org.

