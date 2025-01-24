DJ Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc (CSHD LN) Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2025 / 21:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 110.5732 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19108160 CODE: CSHD LN ISIN: FR0010510800 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010510800 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSHD LN Sequence No.: 372762 EQS News ID: 2074699 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 24, 2025 15:05 ET (20:05 GMT)