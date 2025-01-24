Chicago, Illinois and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2025) - Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (CSE: WESA.X) (OTC Pink: WSNAF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Monaghan and Brendan Purdy to its board of directors.

Mr. Monaghan has over 32 years of experience as an advisor, founder, and board member of investment banks and merchant banks. Mr. Monaghan is currently the Managing Partner of a Latin American based investment and advisory firm focused on growth companies, and an advisor to Kii Blockchain, a vertically integrated fintech company based in Colombia having the first blockchain ecosystem for emerging finance markets. Mr. Monaghan has served in senior executive roles with British and Canadian investment and advisory firms. Over the course of his career, he has completed billions of dollars of transactions for growth companies internationally. Mr. Monaghan holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Queen's University and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Windsor.

Mr. Purdy is a practicing securities lawyer focused on the resource, life sciences, and technology sectors. In his private practice, he has developed extensive experience with respect to public companies, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and other transactions fundamental to the Canadian junior equity markets. Prior to receiving his J.D. from the University of Ottawa, Mr. Purdy completed a Bachelor of Management and Organizational Studies degree from the University of Western Ontario, majoring in finance and administration.

The Company also announces the resignations of Robert Koffman and George Steinbrenner IV from their roles as Directors of the Company, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Koffman and Mr. Steinbrenner for their contributions to the Company during their tenure.

About Wesana Health

Wesana was an emerging life sciences company championing the development and delivery of psychedelic and naturally-sourced therapies to treat traumatic brain injury. The Company was developing evidence-based formulations and protocols that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological and mental health ailments caused by trauma. It discontinued the psychedelics business and disposed of the assets in 2023 and is now looking for new business opportunities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238396

