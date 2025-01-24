ZoomAway Technologies Inc.: Zoomaway Announces Two Changes to Board of Directors

ZoomAway Technologies Inc. (TSXV:ZMA)(OTC PINK:ZMWYF) (the "Corporation" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com today announced Jeremy Green's resignation from the Board of Directors and Mark Romano's addition to the same position of independent member of the Board of Directors.

"I would like to thank Mr. Green for his service to our Board of Directors over the last few years. His experience and professionalism were exemplary, and we will miss him and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors," said Sean Schaeffer CEO of Zoomaway Technologies Inc.

The Company is also announcing the appointment of Mr. Mark Romano as the new independent member of the Zoomaway Board of Directors. "On behalf of the Board of Directors at Zoomaway, it is my pleasure to welcome Mark to the Zoomaway Technologies team," added Mr. Schaeffer.

About Mark Romano

Mr. Romano is an accomplished senior executive with over 40 years of experience in technical leadership, program management, and business operations.

About Us

Zoomaway Technologies Inc. is a technology company that is revolutionizing the hospitality and travel industries. We have developed a variety of software solutions that enhance the planning and engagement of everyday tourists. Our flagship project, ZoomedOUT, is a complete modernization and re-imagination of mobile travel apps. In a full 3D environment, we are able to integrate planning, booking, social media, and camaraderie into a tangibly rewarding experience. We are combining travel, hospitality, mobile gaming and augmented reality to change the way users travel into 2022 and beyond. Additional information about ZoomAway Technologies Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

