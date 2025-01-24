Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.01.2025 22:14 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IBC Group Expands Strategy into PayFi via Investment in PolyFlow

Finanznachrichten News

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / January 24, 2025 / International Blockchain Consulting Group, IBC Ventures, and Citizen Journalism Network Accelerator, the Web3 investment firms led by entrepreneur and influencer extraordinaire Mario Nawfal, is strategically positioning themselves in the rapidly evolving Payment Finance (PayFi) sector. The firms have established an investment focus targeting innovative projects that are transforming crypto payment infrastructure and financial service delivery.

The PayFi industry is experiencing significant growth, emerging at the intersection of blockchain technology and payment systems. By integrating the efficiencies of decentralized finance (DeFi) with the immediacy of modern payment solutions, PayFi is transforming crypto transaction experience. Key advantages include real-time settlements, transparency through consensus ledger, reduced transaction costs by eliminating intermediaries, and global accessibility, reaching underserved markets and unbanked populations.

"Our investment thesis in PayFi centers on identifying projects that can fundamentally reimagine how payments and DeFi are conceptualized and executed" said Mario Nawfal, Founder of IBC Group. "We see immense potential in decentralized infrastructure like PolyFlow that are not just incrementally improving payments, but are bringing the benefits reserved for banks to everyday consumers and merchants"

IBC Group will be investing $1.5m into the current funding round for PolyFlow, an innovative PayFi platform specializing in providing infrastructure to improve payment gateways, cross-border payments, decentralized identity and supply chain financing. Co-founder of PolyFlow Raymond Qu noted "This is a great opportunity for us to leverage the expertise and confidence from IBC to propel PolyFlow into the next stage of growth. IBC's strategic entry into the PayFi space will lead to greater development in this world."

About IBC Group and PolyFlow:

IBC Group is a global Web3 investment firm focused on trending technology sectors, with a particular emphasis on blockchain, fintech, and digital transformation.

To learn more: https://www.ibcgroup.io/

PolyFlow represents a next-generation payment infrastructure platform leveraging advanced decentralization technology to enable more efficient and secure financial transactions.

Contact:

Name: Alice Li
Email: media@polyflow.tech
Website: https://www.polyflow.tech/
X: https://x.com/Polyflow_PayFi

SOURCE: IBC Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.