IBC Group Expands Strategy into PayFi via Investment in PolyFlow

International Blockchain Consulting Group, IBC Ventures, and Citizen Journalism Network Accelerator, the Web3 investment firms led by entrepreneur and influencer extraordinaire Mario Nawfal, is strategically positioning themselves in the rapidly evolving Payment Finance (PayFi) sector. The firms have established an investment focus targeting innovative projects that are transforming crypto payment infrastructure and financial service delivery.

The PayFi industry is experiencing significant growth, emerging at the intersection of blockchain technology and payment systems. By integrating the efficiencies of decentralized finance (DeFi) with the immediacy of modern payment solutions, PayFi is transforming crypto transaction experience. Key advantages include real-time settlements, transparency through consensus ledger, reduced transaction costs by eliminating intermediaries, and global accessibility, reaching underserved markets and unbanked populations.

"Our investment thesis in PayFi centers on identifying projects that can fundamentally reimagine how payments and DeFi are conceptualized and executed" said Mario Nawfal, Founder of IBC Group. "We see immense potential in decentralized infrastructure like PolyFlow that are not just incrementally improving payments, but are bringing the benefits reserved for banks to everyday consumers and merchants"

IBC Group will be investing $1.5m into the current funding round for PolyFlow, an innovative PayFi platform specializing in providing infrastructure to improve payment gateways, cross-border payments, decentralized identity and supply chain financing. Co-founder of PolyFlow Raymond Qu noted "This is a great opportunity for us to leverage the expertise and confidence from IBC to propel PolyFlow into the next stage of growth. IBC's strategic entry into the PayFi space will lead to greater development in this world."

IBC Group is a global Web3 investment firm focused on trending technology sectors, with a particular emphasis on blockchain, fintech, and digital transformation.

PolyFlow represents a next-generation payment infrastructure platform leveraging advanced decentralization technology to enable more efficient and secure financial transactions.

