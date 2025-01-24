Middle East Media Research Institute: Announcing the Launch of the New MEMRI Mobile App Allowing Easy Access to Latest Translations, Analyses, and Videos; New App is Part of MEMRI's 25th Anniversary Initiatives

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / January 24, 2025 / The newly updated mobile app by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), launched as part of the organization's 25th anniversary initiatives, provides easy access to the latest MEMRI translations, analyses, and videos, updated 24/7. It is now available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

"This upgraded app represents a milestone for MEMRI's 25 years of research and an easy way for users to access MEMRI's latest and most important content," said MEMRI Executive Director Steven Stalinsky.

"We are incredibly proud to be launching this upgraded version of the MEMRI app that serves as an extension of the MEMRI website," said MEMRI President Yigal Carmon and Executive Director Steven Stalinsky. "We believe this app will change the way people interact with our research, and we're excited for users to experience the app for themselves."

"The upgraded MEMRI app allows an opportunity for users to engage with MEMRI research in a new way and an ability to expand our audience," said MEMRI Executive Director Steven Stalinsky. "We are pleased with this major app upgrade that will provide an improved user experience."

The MEMRI app's redesign makes the most important and informative content even more easily accessible to our global audience. Thus, users can obtain enhanced content with seamless efficiency. The new features include:

A Trending tab to highlight MEMRI's most up-to-date content: As one of the world's most productive nonprofit think tanks, MEMRI publishes numerous clips, translations, and analyses every day. The Trending tab displays the most relevant, curated MEMRI content, offering an easy way to better understand the latest issues and news of the day.

Updated design and quick content load time: With the top-to-bottom app redesign, users can navigate informative content within a new, highly efficient landscape. The newly upgraded platform is equipped to operate as fast as readers do.

Social sharing capabilities for easy access to multiple platforms: MEMRI has integrated a unique capability to share and repost informative content across the Web, for updating friends and family via various platforms. This allows for efficient distribution, and promotes active discussion of new content.

All these improvements give users an enhanced ability to easily read, view, and share informative content faster than ever before, with a streamlined and simplified user experience. All you need to do is click.

Download the free MEMRI app today to access the latest content - unique video, translations, and analysis of the media of the region - and to quickly share content via Twitter, Facebook, and email, to save favorites, and to get push notifications - all for free.

You can download the Apple version of the app here and the Android version of the app here.

Please help us continue our crucial work as one of the world's most productive nonprofit think tanks focusing on the Middle East and South Asia and on threats to the U.S. and the West. MEMRI's extensive research output equals or surpasses that of similar organizations many times our size with many times our budget.

Over the last 25 years at MEMRI, we have been exposing extremism, antisemitism, and jihadi threats. Nobody else is doing the work that we do. Please consider making a donation today.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org

MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv

Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm

Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab

MEMRI Twitter: https://twitter.com/memrireports/

MEMRI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC59Cpk70K2TwdmApJOTuW9g/videos

MEMRI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/memrireports/

Contact Information:

MEMRI

media@memri.org

202-955-9070

www.memri.org

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire