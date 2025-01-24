Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2025) - THS Maple Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: YAY) ("THS Maple" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill"), a Toronto-based investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, to enhance its investor communications and shareholder engagement strategies.

Under the agreement, Oak Hill will provide comprehensive investor relations and capital markets advisory services, including communication with the investment community, strategic advice on shareholder engagement, and initiatives to increase the Company's visibility within the capital markets.

"We are delighted to partner with Oak Hill Financial to strengthen our relationships with investors and broaden our capital markets presence," said Tom Zaffis, CEO of THS Maple Holdings Ltd. "This engagement marks a step forward in aligning our investor relations strategy with the Company's long-term vision."

The agreement with Oak Hill is effective as of January 1, 2025 (the "Effective Date") and has an initial term of three months. As compensation for its services, Oak Hill will receive a monthly advisory fee of CAD $10,000 plus applicable taxes. The agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval.

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"). A total of 327,000 stock options have been approved to be granted to directors, senior management, and employees, with key allocations as follows:

Tom Zaffis, Chief Executive Officer: 150,000 options

Claude Lambert, Chief Financial Officer: 102,000 options

Jaana Tornikoski, Vice President: 55,000 options

Connie Kirchberger, Director of Business Development: 20,000 options

In addition to the above awards, 10,000 options have been approved to be awarded to Helder Valente, Financial Controller, upon hire.

The granted options have a term of five years and have an exercise price of $0.15 per option. The exercise price of the options for Helder Valente will be finalized at the time of hire in accordance with rules and policies of the TSXV. All options have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

About THS Maple Holdings Ltd.

THS Maple Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "THS") (TSXV: YAY), through its operating company Turkey Hill Sugarbush Ltd., is a leading packager and global distributor of maple syrup and maple-flavoured products.

About Oak Hill Financial Inc.

Oak Hill Financial is a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm based in Toronto, Ontario. Specializing in tailored IR strategies, Oak Hill supports public companies across various sectors, enhancing shareholder engagement and market presence.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the expectation that the Company's margins will improve; the benefits associated with becoming a publicly traded company and having access to broader capital markets; the benefits of acquiring a retail kiosk in the Old Port of Montreal; the viability of the Company opening its first US warehouse; and the Company's ability to optimize production and expand distribution. Forward-Looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, THS assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238418

SOURCE: THS Maple Holdings Ltd.