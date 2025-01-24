Anzeige
24.01.2025
Five Star Holding Acquires Anduro Manufacturing

Finanznachrichten News

Extending its leadership position in sustainability-focused pet food packaging in the United States and Latin America

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 24, 2025 / Five Star Holding, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, announced that it has acquired Anduro Manufacturing. Anduro is a leading supplier of flexible packaging, including laminated woven sacks for pet food, animal nutrition, and other consumer product companies in the United States and Latin America.

The acquisition of Anduro allows Five Star to provide unmatched supply reliability for its customers and extends Anduro's leadership in sustainability focused packaging products using post-consumer resins, compostable films, and closed-loop programs that leverage Five Star's vertical integration.

"We're thrilled to welcome Anduro and its people into the Five Star family," said Alex Huis in 't Veld, CEO of Five Star. "Anduro's strategic location in Latin America, investments in capacity, and dedicated team of people strengthen our commitment to be unmatched in reliability and quality, ensuring we consistently deliver the best sustainable packaging solutions.

"Anduro is honored to join Five Star" added Marc Datelle, Anduro CEO "the combination will strengthen Anduro's capabilities, support expansion in new markets, and accelerate the ability to offer sustainability focused packaging that uses post-consumer resins, compostable films, and closed-loop programs". Marc will join the Five Star team as EVP New Business Development.

Cobaltum Partners, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and Nixon Peabody LLP served as legal counsel to Five Star for the transaction.

About the Five Star Family of Companies
Polytex | StarPak | Superbag | FreshPak | Anduro

We are a group of companies that manufacture and design a broad range of flexible packaging, printed films, and sustainability programs focused on Pet Care, Food & Beverage, and Consumer & Industrial markets. We provide Fortune 500 consumer packaged goods companies and large national retailers with packaging solutions that enhance their brands, support their greenhouse gas reduction goals, and ensure their certainty of supply. Our operations are centrally located in Houston, Texas with additional manufacturing locations in Latin America, all vertically integrated from extrusion and recycling through printing and converting, allowing us to provide unmatched quality, innovation, and certainty of supply.

Contact Information
Tim White
twhite@fivestarmanagement.com
346-701-7024

.

SOURCE: Five Star Holding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
