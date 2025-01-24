Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 25.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40SY8 | ISIN: CA23267C3012 | Ticker-Symbol: C5B0
Frankfurt
24.01.25
21:47 Uhr
2,300 Euro
+0,970
+72,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CYPHER METAVERSE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYPHER METAVERSE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8702,62024.01.
ACCESS Newswire
24.01.2025 23:50 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cypher Metaverse Inc.: Cypher Announces Closing of $939,707.70 Life Financing and Common Share Financing

Finanznachrichten News

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 24, 2025 / Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("Cypher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced LIFE Financing and Common Share Financing (collectively, the "Offerings"). The Company raised proceeds of $939,705.99 through the sale of 1,978,330 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.475 per share. One half of these shares were sold using the LIFE exemption under NI 45-106.

The Company paid finder's fees on the Offerings to qualified finder's of $29,176.84.

Approximately one half of these shares were sold using the LIFE exemption under NI 45-106. The other half of the Shares issued are subject to trading restrictions until May 25, 2025.

The Company intends to use net proceeds of the Offering for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

The Company would also like to announce the appointment of Michael Hopkinson as Chief Financial Officer after the resignation of Tatiana Kovaleva. The Company wishes Tatiana well in her retirement and thanks her for her services over the past many years.

About Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. focuses on identifying and investing in early-stage opportunities across the digital landscape. The Company leverages its strategic relationships to drive innovation and growth, creating new possibilities and opportunities.

For further information please contact:

Cypher Metaverse Inc.
George Tsafalas - Director
Phone: Toll-Free 1 (778) 373-8578

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Cypher believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Cypher can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Cypher undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Cypher, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Cypher Metaverse Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.