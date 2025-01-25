Liberty Supports Self-Employed Australians with Flexible Home Loan Solutions

Australia's large proportion of small business owners could reach their property goals sooner with the help of Liberty's free-thinking home loans.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 24, 2025 /?According to recent Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman statistics, 97% of all Australian businesses are small businesses. Unfortunately, many small business owners face barriers when it comes to applying for a home loan.

Traditional lenders often have rigid criteria which can make it difficult for those who are self-employed to access the funds they need.

Leading lender Liberty is helping these customers to overcome their lending challenges by offering flexible home loan solutions.

Group Manager, Caesar Ibrahim says the non-bank focuses on providing free-thinking options for customers who may not fit the standard lending mould.

"At Liberty, we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to pursue their homeownership goals, and we're here to help make that a reality," said Mr Ibrahim.

"Having access to flexible solutions such as low doc loans can really make a difference for borrowers who may otherwise find it challenging to secure funding," said Mr Ibrahim.

Low doc home loans are specifically designed for self-employed customers with limited financial documentation, offering another pathway to property ownership.

Low doc borrowers are assessed using alternative forms of income verification such as bank statements, business activity statements and accountant declarations.

Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach, Liberty takes the time to understand borrowers' individual needs to help find a tailored solution.

"By understanding the unique circumstances of each borrower, we can help them navigate the complexities of the lending process and unlock opportunities that may have otherwise been out of reach," said Mr Ibrahim.

Whether a borrower has a smaller deposit, variable income sources or a complex credit history, Liberty is dedicated to finding innovative ways to support them.

From purchasing a first or next home, to refinancing, or expanding a property portfolio, Liberty can help. They also offer a range of solutions beyond home loans, including personal, car, business, commercial, and SMSF loans.

"With a free-thinking approach to lending, we remain committed to helping more Australians achieve their dreams," Mr Ibrahim said.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 27 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 850,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance products. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 87 2 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

