Boron One Holdings Inc.: Boron One Enters Market Awareness Agreement

Samstag, 25.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
WKN: A3D7GE | ISIN: CA10002E1060 | Ticker-Symbol: EKV
Frankfurt
24.01.25
08:17 Uhr
0,026 Euro
-0,003
-10,34 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.01.2025 00:38 Uhr
94 Leser
Boron One Enters Market Awareness Agreement

Finanznachrichten News

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 24, 2025 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") (TSXV:BONE), a company committed to advancing the decarbonization of our planet through the responsible management of its boron assets, is pleased to announce that it has re-appointed Follow The Money Investment Group ("FTMIG") as a marketing consultant.

FTMIG will assist in increasing awareness of the Company using a number of market communications initiatives, including media distribution on multiple on-line channels such as the FTMIG website, social media platforms, and Reddit advertisements.

Under the terms of the engagement, FTMIG has been retained commencing January 24, 2025, for a one year period at $60,000 plus taxes and direct expenses, to be paid from general corporate funds.

About Follow The Money Investment Group ("FTMIG") https://ftmig.ca/

FTMIG is a marketing group headquartered at Hampton, Canada which provides relevant content and timely information needed to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. They are dedicated to bringing investors and companies together through strategic social media campaigns that expand their reach and maximize their potential. The individual providing the Services on behalf of FTMIG is Karl Boyd. Mr. Boyd can be reached at kboyd@ftmig.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blake Fallis, General Manager

About Boron One Holdings Inc. (formerly known as Erin Ventures Inc.)

Boron One Holdings Inc. is a leading company dedicated to advancing the decarbonization of our planet through the responsible utilization of boron assets. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Boron One aims to play a crucial role in reducing the carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener future.

Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

For further information, please contact:
Blake Fallis, General Manager
Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746
info@boronone.com
www.boronone.com

Boron's Public Quotations
TSX Venture:BONE
Berlin:EKV
US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF
OTCPINK:ERVFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
