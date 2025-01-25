Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2025) - Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQX: SSVRF) (FSE: 48X) ("Summa" or the "Company") has approved the grant of 2,400,000 incentive stock options to officers, directors, and consultants of the Company. The options vest over a two-year period following the grant date, are exercisable at a price of $0.40, and expire on January 24, 2030.

Summa Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration company. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Hughes project located in central Nevada and in the Mogollon project located in southwestern New Mexico. The high-grade past-producing Belmont Mine, one of the most prolific silver producers in the United States between 1903 and 1929, is located on the Hughes project. The Mogollon project is the largest historic silver producer in New Mexico. Both projects have remained inactive since commercial production ceased and neither have seen modern exploration prior to the Company's involvement.

