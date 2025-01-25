Forte Group Holdings: Forte Group Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH) (OTC:FGHFF) (FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) ("Forte Group" or the "Company"), a diversified lifestyle and wellness consumer packaged goods company, announces that, announces a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement"), consisting of the issuance of an aggregate of 625,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), at a price of $0.60 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $375,000. The Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital and outstanding payables. Closing of the Private Placement is anticipated to occur on or about February 3, 2025.

Insiders may participate in the Private Placement and will be considered a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Private Placement by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Private Placement.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding the timing and completion of the Private Placement, the use of proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital and outstanding payables, and the anticipated participation by insiders in the Private Placement. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions as of the date of this release and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability to complete the Private Placement in a timely manner or at all; changes in regulatory requirements and approvals; market and economic conditions; consumer demand for the Company's products; the Company's ability to generate sufficient revenue to meet financial obligations; risks associated with securing and maintaining financing; competition within the industry; and supply chain disruptions. Additionally, there are risks related to insider participation in the Private Placement and the Company's reliance on exemptions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The Company makes no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and disclaims any obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other potential factors, please refer to the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+.

