Laredo, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2025) - The Law Firm of Oscar Garza is pleased to announce that its head attorney and founder, Oscar Garza, has been named the Top-Rated Personal Injury Attorney in San Antonio, Texas, by Super Lawyers for the fourth consecutive year.

Oscar Garza of The Law Firm of Oscar Garza Recognized in Super Lawyers Four Years Running

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/237791_d73c01549461e874_002full.jpg

Super Lawyers recognizes the top 5% of lawyers across states every year, selected based on their professional achievements, peer recognition, and other distinguishing criteria. For four years, Oscar Garza has consistently been named San Antonio's Super Lawyer. In his appreciation statement, Oscar explained that as founder, this is a win for the firm - a celebration of the team's commitment to providing exceptional legal services in personal injury law.

"I am deeply grateful to be recognized by Super Lawyers for the fourth year in a row," said Oscar. "Our work and dedication to serving our personal injury clients is once again shining through this win."

The Law Firm of Oscar Garza has been delivering the highest quality of personal injury and wrongful death legal services since its founding in 2007. Oscar, a champion for the rights of individuals and families hurt by the negligence of others, assembled a team of top Texas personal injury lawyers to fight for the rights of clients. Attorneys at The Law Firm of Oscar Garza represent a broad range of clients in simple and complex personal injury cases resulting from trucking and auto accidents and have recovered millions in settlements for clients in Texas and Arkansas.

"We take pride in our ability to serve clients across Texas," remarked Oscar. "Being among leading firms in client advocacy, our attorneys work within all the parameters of the law to protect the rights of each client."

He continued, "This recognition by Super Lawyers is a testament to the quality of our competent, well-timed, and responsive legal services." From the first time Oscar was selected by Super Lawyers in 2020, The Law Firm of Oscar Garza was bestowed the title of one of the leading personal injury law firms in Texas. The law firm takes pride in its ability to provide fast, efficient, and detailed legal work. Their collaborative client-attorney approach ensures that clients can focus on recovery while their lawyers take on the legal battles. The Law Firm of Oscar Garza's skilled attorneys take care of all the paperwork, court dates, accident details, and testimonies.

As the proud four-time recipient of Super Lawyers' Top Rated Personal Injury Attorney in San Antonio, Texas, award, Oscar is committed to ensuring the firm upholds the golden standard of service this recognition represents. Going into 2025, Oscar said that The Law Firm of Oscar Garza will remain dedicated to pursuing excellence to stay in the top 5% of law firms recognized by Super Lawyers.

Visit The Law Firm of Oscar Garza to learn how the firm's head attorney has managed to be selected as a super lawyer four years running and how they plan to maintain this streak.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237791

SOURCE: Plentisoft