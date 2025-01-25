Anzeige
Samstag, 25.01.2025

ACCESS Newswire
25.01.2025 10:38 Uhr
101 Leser
Sellvia LLC: The Number of Sellvia Entrepreneurs Hits 1.5 Million Globally

Finanznachrichten News

Sellvia Expands Its Reach to Over 1.5 Million Entrepreneurs Across 175 Countries, Marking a Significant Milestone in Its Growth

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 25, 2025 / Sellvia, a U.S.-based dropshipping platform, proudly announces that it now serves over 1.5 million clients across 175 countries. This milestone reflects the platform's ongoing growth and commitment to empowering entrepreneurs with seamless solutions for launching and scaling online businesses.

Sellvia Logo

Sellvia Logo
The logo of Sellvia

Since its inception, Sellvia has evolved from a marketing agency into a comprehensive platform offering turnkey dropshipping stores, product packages, marketing services, and automation tools. These resources have enabled entrepreneurs worldwide to streamline business operations and achieve greater success in the competitive dropshipping landscape.

"Reaching 1.5 million clients is a testament to the trust and confidence our clients place in Sellvia," says Ilia Dolgikh, CEO and Co-founder of Sellvia. "Our mission remains the same: to provide accessible, innovative solutions that help entrepreneurs turn their ideas into thriving businesses. This achievement inspires us to continue delivering exceptional value and support."

Sellvia's consistent growth can be attributed to its focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and personalized support. As the platform continues to expand, Sellvia aims to introduce more advanced tools and strategies, further simplifying business management and enhancing opportunities for entrepreneurs to connect with their target audiences.

About Sellvia
Sellvia, founded in 2010 and based in Irvine, California, is a leading dropshipping supplier offering turnkey online stores, marketing services, and automation tools. As of January 2025, the company has a workforce of 217 employees. With the U.S.-based fulfillment center ensuring 1-3 day delivery across the U.S., Sellvia empowers entrepreneurs to succeed in the e-commerce market using the dropshipping business model. Recognized on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, Sellvia has kept its focus on simplifying business launch and management for dropshipping newcomers. Learn more at sellvia.com.

Contact Information

Polina Beletskaya
Marketing Director
polina.beletskaya@ssdma.com

.

SOURCE: Sellvia LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
