GARDEN GROVE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Metro Bancorp (OTCQX: USMT): US Metro Bancorp ("Bancorp") is a bank holding company, with a single subsidiary, US Metro Bank ("Bank"). On a consolidated basis, Bancorp earned $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2024, the consolidated Bancorp earned $7.1 million compared to $10.6 million for the twelve months ending December 31, 2023. On a year-to-date basis, Bancorp recorded an annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") of 0.53% and an annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") of 7.24%. With 16,520,000 shares outstanding, earnings per share ("EPS") for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.11 compared to $0.11 in the third quarter of 2024. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2024, EPS was $0.43 compared to $0.65 for the twelve months ending December 31, 2023. On December 31, 2024, Bancorp's book value per share was $6.11 compared to $5.81 a year earlier.

The Bank recorded on a year-to-date basis net interest income of $36.1 million compared to $34.8 million in the same period a year earlier. Net income of $8.4 million for the twelve months ending December 31, 2024, compares to $12.0 million reported for the same twelve months in 2023, a year over year decrease of $3.6 million.

The Bank reported total assets of $1.396 billion as of December 31, 2024, representing a 13.9% increase compared to the reporting period ending December 31, 2023, and year over year loan growth of $155.3 million or 15.2%. Total Bank deposits ended the fourth quarter of 2024 at $1.229 billion, a $164.0 million or 15.4% increase from $1.065 billion on December 31, 2023.

Loan quality remains good with non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.66% on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.09% as of December 31, 2023. The Bank had no Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) on December 31, 2024. Allowance for credit losses (ACL) to gross loans was 1.20% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 1.27% as of December 31, 2023. The Bank recorded a $1.6 million provision for loan loss expense, for the twelve months ending December 31, 2024, compared to $0.5 million recorded for the twelve months ending December 31, 2023.

"The Bank continued its growth in both loans and deposits in 2024. We are optimistic about 2025 and the future of US Metro Bank," said CEO Dong Il Kim.

US Metro Bank is a California chartered, full service commercial bank headquartered in Garden Grove, California. The Bank opened for business on September 15, 2006, and offers deposit and loan products (including commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage, SBA and USDA loans), as well as related banking services to its customers.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Other risks that can affect the Bank are detailed from time to time in our annual reports. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

US METRO BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) (All amounts in thousands except per share information) At or for the Three Months Ended 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 % Change 12/31/2023 % Change Net Income $ 1,745 $ 1,741 0.25 % $ 2,479 -29.60 % Net Income Per Share (Basic) $ 0.11 $ 0.11 - $ 0.15 -29.57 % ROAA (Annualized) 0.50 % 0.51 % -0.01 % 0.82 % -0.32 % ROAE (Annualized) 6.91 % 7.00 % -0.09 % 10.65 % -3.74 % Efficiency Ratio 74.15 % 76.42 % -2.27 % 70.03 % 4.12 % Assets $ 1,397,183 $ 1,388,089 0.66 % $ 1,225,976 13.96 % Gross Loans $ 1,176,385 $ 1,129,300 4.17 % $ 1,021,079 15.21 % Deposits $ 1,227,177 $ 1,214,579 1.04 % $ 1,063,481 15.39 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits $ 211,060 $ 201,331 4.83 % $ 173,600 21.58 % Common Equity $ 101,004 $ 100,918 0.09 % $ 95,229 6.07 % Ending Common Shares O/S 16,520,000 16,520,000 - 16,390,000 130,000 Book Value Per Common Shares $ 6.11 $ 6.11 $ - $ 5.81 $ 0.30 At or for the Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Y-O-Y Change Net Income $ 7,138 $ 10,615 $ (3,477 ) -32.76 % Net Income Per Share (Basic) $ 0.43 $ 0.65 $ (0.22 ) -34.64 % ROAA (Annualized) 0.53 % 0.88 % -0.35 % -39.44 % ROAE (Annualized) 7.24 % 11.40 % -4.16 % -36.50 % Efficiency Ratio 74.74 % 67.03 % 7.71 % 11.50 % Assets $ 1,397,183 $ 1,225,976 $ 171,207 13.96 % Gross Loans (Excl. Loans HFS) $ 1,161,242 $ 1,010,838 $ 150,404 14.88 % Deposits $ 1,227,177 $ 1,063,481 $ 163,696 15.39 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits $ 211,060 $ 173,600 $ 37,460 21.58 % Common Equity $ 101,004 $ 95,229 $ 5,776 6.07 % Ending Common Shares O/S 16,520,000 16,390,000 130,000 0.79 % Book Value Per Common Shares $ 6.11 $ 5.81 $ 0.30 5.23 %

US METRO BANK (only) FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) BALANCE SHEET (All amounts in thousands except per share information) Assets 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Y-O-Y Change Cash and Due From Bank $ 20,275 $ 13,428 $ 6,847 51.0 % Investments and Fed Funds Sold $ 178,489 $ 169,664 8,825 5.2 % Gross Loans 1,176,385 1,021,079 155,306 15.2 % Allowance for Credit Losses (14,106 ) (12,961 ) (1,145 ) 8.8 % Other Assets 34,830 33,898 932 2.7 % Total Assets $ 1,395,874 $ 1,225,108 $ 170,766 13.9 % Liabilities and Capital 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Y-O-Y Change Deposits $ 1,228,525 $ 1,064,534 $ 163,991 15.4 % Borrowings 25,000 25,000 - - Other Liabilities 17,893 16,328 1,565 9.6 % Equity 124,456 119,246 5,210 4.4 % Total Liabilities and Capital $ 1,395,874 $ 1,225,108 $ 170,766 13.9 % STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Income Statement 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 Q-O-Q Change Interest Income $ 21,262 $ 21,151 $ 111 0.5 % Interest Expense 11,428 11,763 (335 ) -2.8 % Net Interest Income 9,833 9,388 445 4.7 % Provision for Credit Losses 700 300 400 133.3 % Other Income 3,290 2,913 377 12.9 % Operating Expenses 9,368 9,034 334 3.7 % Tax 966 907 59 6.5 % Net Income $ 2,090 $ 2,060 $ 30 1.4 % STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Twelve Months Ended Income Statement 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Y-O-Y Change Interest Income $ 81,397 $ 66,757 $ 14,640 21.9 % Interest Expense 45,293 31,991 13,303 41.6 % Net Interest Income 36,103 34,766 1,337 3.8 % Provision for Credit Losses 1,600 500 1,100 220.0 % Other Income 12,249 12,817 (568 ) -4.4 % Operating Expenses 34,684 30,368 4,316 14.2 % Tax 3,634 4,699 (1,065 ) -22.7 % Net Income $ 8,435 $ 12,016 $ (3,581 ) -29.8 % Ratios 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Y-O-Y Change Net Loan to Deposits 94.61 % 94.70 % -0.09 % ACL/Gross Loans 1.20 % 1.27 % -0.07 % NPAs/Total Assets 0.66 % 0.09 % 0.57 % Tier One Leverage Ratio 9.37 % 10.30 % -0.93 % YTD ROAA (annualized) 0.63 % 1.03 % -0.40 % YTD ROAE (annualized) 6.92 % 10.46 % -3.54 % Net Interest Margin (QTD) 2.92 % 2.81 % 0.11 % Net Interest Margin (YTD) 2.77 % 3.03 % -0.26 %

