GARDEN GROVE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Metro Bancorp (OTCQX: USMT): US Metro Bancorp ("Bancorp") is a bank holding company, with a single subsidiary, US Metro Bank ("Bank"). On a consolidated basis, Bancorp earned $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2024, the consolidated Bancorp earned $7.1 million compared to $10.6 million for the twelve months ending December 31, 2023. On a year-to-date basis, Bancorp recorded an annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") of 0.53% and an annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") of 7.24%. With 16,520,000 shares outstanding, earnings per share ("EPS") for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.11 compared to $0.11 in the third quarter of 2024. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2024, EPS was $0.43 compared to $0.65 for the twelve months ending December 31, 2023. On December 31, 2024, Bancorp's book value per share was $6.11 compared to $5.81 a year earlier.
The Bank recorded on a year-to-date basis net interest income of $36.1 million compared to $34.8 million in the same period a year earlier. Net income of $8.4 million for the twelve months ending December 31, 2024, compares to $12.0 million reported for the same twelve months in 2023, a year over year decrease of $3.6 million.
The Bank reported total assets of $1.396 billion as of December 31, 2024, representing a 13.9% increase compared to the reporting period ending December 31, 2023, and year over year loan growth of $155.3 million or 15.2%. Total Bank deposits ended the fourth quarter of 2024 at $1.229 billion, a $164.0 million or 15.4% increase from $1.065 billion on December 31, 2023.
Loan quality remains good with non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.66% on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.09% as of December 31, 2023. The Bank had no Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) on December 31, 2024. Allowance for credit losses (ACL) to gross loans was 1.20% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 1.27% as of December 31, 2023. The Bank recorded a $1.6 million provision for loan loss expense, for the twelve months ending December 31, 2024, compared to $0.5 million recorded for the twelve months ending December 31, 2023.
"The Bank continued its growth in both loans and deposits in 2024. We are optimistic about 2025 and the future of US Metro Bank," said CEO Dong Il Kim.
US Metro Bank is a California chartered, full service commercial bank headquartered in Garden Grove, California. The Bank opened for business on September 15, 2006, and offers deposit and loan products (including commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage, SBA and USDA loans), as well as related banking services to its customers.
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Other risks that can affect the Bank are detailed from time to time in our annual reports. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
|US METRO BANCORP
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)
|(All amounts in thousands except per share information)
|At or for the Three Months Ended
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
|% Change
12/31/2023
|% Change
|Net Income
$
1,745
$
1,741
0.25
%
$
2,479
-29.60
%
|Net Income Per Share (Basic)
$
0.11
$
0.11
-
$
0.15
-29.57
%
|ROAA (Annualized)
0.50
%
0.51
%
-0.01
%
0.82
%
-0.32
%
|ROAE (Annualized)
6.91
%
7.00
%
-0.09
%
10.65
%
-3.74
%
|Efficiency Ratio
74.15
%
76.42
%
-2.27
%
70.03
%
4.12
%
|Assets
$
1,397,183
$
1,388,089
0.66
%
$
1,225,976
13.96
%
|Gross Loans
$
1,176,385
$
1,129,300
4.17
%
$
1,021,079
15.21
%
|Deposits
$
1,227,177
$
1,214,579
1.04
%
$
1,063,481
15.39
%
|Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
$
211,060
$
201,331
4.83
%
$
173,600
21.58
%
|Common Equity
$
101,004
$
100,918
0.09
%
$
95,229
6.07
%
|Ending Common Shares O/S
16,520,000
16,520,000
-
16,390,000
130,000
|Book Value Per Common Shares
$
6.11
$
6.11
$
-
$
5.81
$
0.30
At or for the Twelve Months Ended
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
|Y-O-Y Change
|Net Income
$
7,138
$
10,615
$
(3,477
)
-32.76
%
|Net Income Per Share (Basic)
$
0.43
$
0.65
$
(0.22
)
-34.64
%
|ROAA (Annualized)
0.53
%
0.88
%
-0.35
%
-39.44
%
|ROAE (Annualized)
7.24
%
11.40
%
-4.16
%
-36.50
%
|Efficiency Ratio
74.74
%
67.03
%
7.71
%
11.50
%
|Assets
$
1,397,183
$
1,225,976
$
171,207
13.96
%
|Gross Loans (Excl. Loans HFS)
$
1,161,242
$
1,010,838
$
150,404
14.88
%
|Deposits
$
1,227,177
$
1,063,481
$
163,696
15.39
%
|Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
$
211,060
$
173,600
$
37,460
21.58
%
|Common Equity
$
101,004
$
95,229
$
5,776
6.07
%
|Ending Common Shares O/S
16,520,000
16,390,000
130,000
0.79
%
|Book Value Per Common Shares
$
6.11
$
5.81
$
0.30
5.23
%
|US METRO BANK (only)
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)
|BALANCE SHEET
|(All amounts in thousands except per share information)
|Assets
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
|Y-O-Y Change
|Cash and Due From Bank
$
20,275
$
13,428
$
6,847
51.0
%
|Investments and Fed Funds Sold
$
178,489
$
169,664
8,825
5.2
%
|Gross Loans
1,176,385
1,021,079
155,306
15.2
%
|Allowance for Credit Losses
(14,106
)
(12,961
)
(1,145
)
8.8
%
|Other Assets
34,830
33,898
932
2.7
%
|Total Assets
$
1,395,874
$
1,225,108
$
170,766
13.9
%
|Liabilities and Capital
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
|Y-O-Y Change
|Deposits
$
1,228,525
$
1,064,534
$
163,991
15.4
%
|Borrowings
25,000
25,000
-
-
|Other Liabilities
17,893
16,328
1,565
9.6
%
|Equity
124,456
119,246
5,210
4.4
%
|Total Liabilities and Capital
$
1,395,874
$
1,225,108
$
170,766
13.9
%
|STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|Three Months Ended
|Income Statement
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
|Q-O-Q Change
|Interest Income
$
21,262
$
21,151
$
111
0.5
%
|Interest Expense
11,428
11,763
(335
)
-2.8
%
|Net Interest Income
9,833
9,388
445
4.7
%
|Provision for Credit Losses
700
300
400
133.3
%
|Other Income
3,290
2,913
377
12.9
%
|Operating Expenses
9,368
9,034
334
3.7
%
|Tax
966
907
59
6.5
%
|Net Income
$
2,090
$
2,060
$
30
1.4
%
|STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|Twelve Months Ended
|Income Statement
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
|Y-O-Y Change
|Interest Income
$
81,397
$
66,757
$
14,640
21.9
%
|Interest Expense
45,293
31,991
13,303
41.6
%
|Net Interest Income
36,103
34,766
1,337
3.8
%
|Provision for Credit Losses
1,600
500
1,100
220.0
%
|Other Income
12,249
12,817
(568
)
-4.4
%
|Operating Expenses
34,684
30,368
4,316
14.2
%
|Tax
3,634
4,699
(1,065
)
-22.7
%
|Net Income
$
8,435
$
12,016
$
(3,581
)
-29.8
%
|Ratios
12/31/2024
12/31/2023
Y-O-Y Change
|Net Loan to Deposits
94.61
%
94.70
%
-0.09
%
|ACL/Gross Loans
1.20
%
1.27
%
-0.07
%
|NPAs/Total Assets
0.66
%
0.09
%
0.57
%
|Tier One Leverage Ratio
9.37
%
10.30
%
-0.93
%
|YTD ROAA (annualized)
0.63
%
1.03
%
-0.40
%
|YTD ROAE (annualized)
6.92
%
10.46
%
-3.54
%
|Net Interest Margin (QTD)
2.92
%
2.81
%
0.11
%
|Net Interest Margin (YTD)
2.77
%
3.03
%
-0.26
%
