WKN: A3DW1X | ISIN: US12135Y1082 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.01.25
18:21 Uhr
62,08 US-Dollar
+1,25
+2,05 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BURKE & HERBERT FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BURKE & HERBERT FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.01.2025 22:01 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results and Declares Common Stock Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Burke & Herbert") (Nasdaq: BHRB) reported financial results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2024. In addition, at its meeting on January 23, 2025, the board of directors declared a $0.55 per share regular cash dividend to be paid on March 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2025.

Q4 2024 Highlights

  • On December 31, 2024, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company became a new member of the Federal Reserve System and purchased shares of Federal Reserve Bank Stock in the amount of $14.8 million.
  • On December 11, 2024, the Company's form S-3 was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission and may allow the Company from time to time to offer securities whose aggregate initial offering price will not exceed $350 million.
  • Financial results reflect the May 3, 2024, completion of the merger of Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit"), with and into Burke & Herbert and the merger of Summit Community Bank, Inc., with and into Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company.
  • For the quarter, net income applicable to common shares totaled $19.6 million, and earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") was $1.30.
  • For the quarter, adjusted (non-GAAP1) operating net income applicable to common shares totaled $26.6 million, and adjusted (non-GAAP1) diluted EPS was $1.77.
  • For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net income applicable to common shares totaled $35.0 million, and earnings per diluted common share was $2.82.
  • For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, adjusted (non-GAAP1) operating net income applicable to common shares totaled $87.2 million, and adjusted (non-GAAP1) diluted EPS was $7.01.
  • The balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity with cash and cash equivalents, totaled $4.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.
  • Ending total gross loans of $5.7 billion and ending total deposits of $6.5 billion; ending loan-to-deposit ratio of 87.1%.
  • Asset quality remains stable across the loan portfolio with adequate reserves.
  • The Company continues to be well-capitalized, ending the quarter with 11.5%2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, 14.6%2 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets, and a leverage ratio of 9.8%2.

From David P. Boyle, Company Chair and Chief Executive Officer

"Our results for the quarter demonstrate the financial benefits of the merger with Summit and the teamwork involved with the systems integration that took place in November. Despite the amount of time and energy committed to the conversion, we grew both loans and core deposits during the quarter. In addition, the balance sheet reflects ample liquidity and capital as we enter 2025 and we look forward to delivering increased value for our customers, employees, communities, and shareholders."

Results of Operations

Fourth Quarter 2024

The Company reported fourth quarter 2024 net income applicable to common shares of $19.6 million, or $1.30 per diluted common share.

Included in the fourth quarter were pre-tax charges of $8.9 million of expenses related to the merger with Summit. Excluding these items from the current quarter on a tax effected basis, adjusted (non-GAAP1) operating net income was $26.6 million, or $1.77 per diluted common share.

  • Period-end total gross loans were $5.7 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $98.2 million from September 30, 2024.
  • Period-end total deposits were $6.5 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $85.6 million from September 30, 2024, primarily due to a $100.5 million decrease in brokered deposits.
  • Net interest income for the quarter was $70.7 million compared to $73.2 million in the prior quarter primarily due to a decrease in loan interest income related to lower accelerated loan accretion income offset by a decrease in deposit cost.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP1) decreased to 3.91% versus 4.07% in the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower accelerated loan accretion income.
  • Accretion income on loans during the quarter was $12.0 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $3.8 million, or 11.4 bps of net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2024. In the prior quarter, accretion income on loans during the quarter was $15.4 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $3.8 million, or 16.0 bps of net interest margin.
  • The cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 2.17% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.38% in the third quarter of 2024.
  • The Company recorded a provision expense on loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 of $1.0 million, reflecting relatively stable asset quality and steady loan growth during the quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2024, was $68.0 million, or 1.2% of total loans.
  • Total non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $11.8 million compared to $10.6 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to a gain on sale of securities and an increase in insurance proceeds from the Company's owned life insurance policies.
  • Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $61.4 million and included $8.9 million of merger-related charges.

Regulatory capital ratios2

The Company continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of December 31, 2024, our Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 11.5%2 and 14.6%2, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements of 6.5% and 10%, respectively. The leverage ratio was 9.8%2 compared to a 5% level to be considered well-capitalized.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company ("the Bank"), the Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, also continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 13.3%2 and 14.4%2, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements. In addition, the Bank's leverage ratio of 10.9%2 is considered to be well-capitalized.

For more information about the Company's financial condition, including additional disclosures pertinent to recent events in the banking industry, please see our financial statements and supplemental information attached to this release.

About Burke & Herbert

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With over 75 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at investor.burkeandherbertbank.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations of the Company regarding revenues, earnings, earnings per share, loan production, asset quality, and capital levels, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of expected losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals; the expected cost savings, synergies, returns, and other anticipated benefits from the integration of Summit following the recently completed merger of Summit with and into the Company; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "will," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Additionally, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; the Company does not assume any duty, does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Furthermore, because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to our ability to successfully integrate Summit into the Company and operate the combined company; changes in general economic trends (either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct, or will conduct, business), including inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries or declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws and regulations that pertain to our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; the effects of any cybersecurity breaches; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, September 30, 2024, and other reports the Company files with the SEC.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(In thousands)




Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023 3

Interest income









Taxable loans, including fees


$ 97,903


$ 27,315


$ 311,303


$ 101,800

Tax-exempt loans, including fees


37


-


118


-

Taxable securities


9,868


9,049


39,817


37,179

Tax-exempt securities


3,191


1,372


10,243


5,615

Other interest income


1,794


444


4,680


2,302

Total interest income


112,793


38,180


366,161


146,896

Interest expense









Deposits


35,919


12,487


118,664


39,195

Short-term borrowings


3,383


3,361


14,189


13,856

Subordinated debt


2,754


-


7,412


-

Other interest expense


27


28


111


86

Total interest expense


42,083


15,876


140,376


53,137

Net interest income


70,710


22,304


225,785


93,759










Credit loss expense (recapture) - loans and available-for-sale securities


960


(799)


20,475


235

Credit loss expense (recapture) - off-balance sheet credit exposures


(127)


49


3,745


(21)

Total provision for (recapture of) credit losses


833


(750)


24,220


214

Net interest income after credit loss expense


69,877


23,054


201,565


93,545










Non-interest income









Fiduciary and wealth management


2,429


1,358


8,411


5,354

Service charges and fees


4,447


1,711


15,594


6,670

Net gains (losses) on securities


744


-


1,357


(112)

Income from company-owned life insurance


1,887


1,124


4,686


2,844

Other non-interest income


2,284


631


6,118


3,196

Total non-interest income


11,791


4,824


36,166


17,952










Non-interest expense









Salaries and wages


25,818


9,964


77,089


39,247

Pensions and other employee benefits


4,840


2,285


17,186


9,401

Occupancy


3,630


1,571


11,577


6,035

Equipment rentals, depreciation and maintenance


4,531


1,539


23,174


5,770

Other operating


22,591


6,941


68,807


25,983

Total non-interest expense


61,410


22,300


197,833


86,436

Income before income taxes


20,258


5,578


39,898


25,061










Income tax expense


465


500


4,190


2,369

Net income


19,793


5,078


35,708


22,692

Preferred stock dividends


225


-


675


-

Net income applicable to common shares


$ 19,568


$ 5,078


$ 35,033


$ 22,692


Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)




December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023



(Unaudited)


(Audited)

Assets





Cash and due from banks


$ 35,554


$ 8,896

Interest-earning deposits with banks


99,760


35,602

Cash and cash equivalents


135,314


44,498

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value


1,432,371


1,248,439

Restricted stock, at cost


33,559


5,964

Loans held-for-sale, at fair value


2,331


1,497

Loans


5,672,236


2,087,756

Allowance for credit losses


(68,040)


(25,301)

Net loans


5,604,196


2,062,455

Other real estate owned


2,783


-

Premises and equipment, net


132,270


61,128

Accrued interest receivable


34,454


15,895

Intangible assets


57,300


-

Goodwill


32,783


-

Company-owned life insurance


182,834


94,159

Other assets


161,990


83,544

Total Assets


$ 7,812,185


$ 3,617,579






Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Liabilities





Non-interest-bearing deposits


$ 1,379,940


$ 830,320

Interest-bearing deposits


5,135,299


2,171,561

Total deposits


6,515,239


3,001,881

Short-term borrowings


365,000


272,000

Subordinated debentures, net


94,872


-

Subordinated debentures owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts


17,013


-

Accrued interest and other liabilities


89,904


28,948

Total Liabilities


7,082,028


3,302,829






Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock and surplus


10,413


-

Common stock


7,770


4,000

Common stock, additional paid-in capital


401,172


14,495

Retained earnings


434,106


427,333

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(95,720)


(103,494)

Treasury stock


(27,584)


(27,584)

Total Shareholders' Equity


730,157


314,750

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 7,812,185


$ 3,617,579

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)

For the three months ended


Details of Net Interest Margin - Yield Percentages












December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31


2024


2024


2024


2024


2023

Interest-earning assets:

Loans:










Taxable loans

6.91 %


7.34 %


7.33 %


5.41 %


5.24 %

Tax-exempt loans

5.87


5.63


5.55


-


-

Total loans

6.91


7.34


7.33


5.41


5.24

Interest-earning deposits and fed funds sold

4.48


3.43


3.54


3.82


4.35

Securities:










Taxable securities

3.82


4.05


4.48


3.63


3.73

Tax-exempt securities

3.55


3.58


3.05


2.67


2.64

Total securities

3.75


3.91


4.05


3.43


3.50

Total interest-earning assets

6.22 %


6.56 %


6.49 %


4.66 %


4.59 %











Interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits:










Interest-bearing demand

2.51 %


3.19 %


3.00 %


0.63 %


0.61 %

Savings

1.60


1.43


1.53


1.97


1.97

Time

4.55


4.82


4.55


4.12


3.97

Total interest-bearing deposits

2.76


3.02


2.90


2.41


2.31

Borrowings:










Short-term borrowings

4.17


4.06


4.38


4.82


4.76

Subordinated debt borrowings and other

9.87


10.16


10.30


-


-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.98 %


3.21 %


3.14 %


2.71 %


2.59 %











Taxable-equivalent net interest spread

3.24


3.35


3.35


1.95


2.00

Benefit from use of non-interest-bearing deposits

0.67


0.72


0.71


0.73


0.70

Taxable-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP 1)

3.91 %


4.07 %


4.06 %


2.68 %


2.70 %

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)

For the three months ended

(In thousands)


Details of Net Interest Margin - Average Balances












December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31


2024


2024


2024


2024


2023











Interest-earning assets:

Loans:










Taxable loans

$ 5,634,157


$ 5,621,531


$ 4,481,993


$ 2,085,826


$ 2,069,738

Tax-exempt loans

3,115


4,310


3,041


-


-

Total loans

5,637,272


5,625,841


4,485,034


2,085,826


2,069,738

Interest-earning deposits and fed funds sold

152,537


175,265


94,765


41,692


40,524

Securities:










Taxable securities

1,031,024


996,749


988,492


989,875


961,396

Tax-exempt securities

452,937


440,781


426,092


259,699


261,075

Total securities

1,483,961


1,437,530


1,414,584


1,249,574


1,222,471

Total interest-earning assets

$ 7,273,770


$ 7,238,636


$ 5,994,383


$ 3,377,092


$ 3,332,733











Interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits:










Interest-bearing demand

$ 2,560,445


$ 2,144,567


$ 1,587,914


$ 489,779


$ 514,760

Savings

1,366,276


1,725,387


1,480,985


922,732


920,600

Time

1,247,900


1,328,076


1,141,758


745,945


711,575

Total interest-bearing deposits

5,174,621


5,198,030


4,210,657


2,158,456


2,146,935

Borrowings:










Short-term borrowings

325,084


304,849


376,063


307,446


282,426

Subordinated debt borrowings and other

111,021


109,557


72,643


-


-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 5,610,726


$ 5,612,436


$ 4,659,363


$ 2,465,902


$ 2,429,361











Non-interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,411,202


$ 1,389,134


$ 1,207,443


$ 812,199


$ 852,120

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)



December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31


2024


2024


2024


2024


2023











Per common share information

Basic earnings (loss)

$ 1.31


$ 1.83


$ (1.41)


$ 0.70


$ 0.68

Diluted earnings (loss)

1.30


1.82


(1.41)


0.69


0.67

Cash dividends

0.55


0.53


0.53


0.53


0.53

Book value

48.08


48.63


45.72


42.92


42.37

Tangible book value (non-GAAP1)

42.06


42.32


39.11


42.92


42.37











Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless otherwise indicated)

Assets

$ 7,812,185


$ 7,864,913


$ 7,810,193


$ 3,696,390


$ 3,617,579

Average interest-earning assets

7,273,770


7,238,636


5,994,383


3,377,092


3,332,733

Loans (gross)

5,672,236


5,574,037


5,616,724


2,118,155


2,087,756

Loans (net)

5,604,196


5,506,220


5,548,707


2,093,549


2,062,455

Securities, available-for-sale, at fair value

1,432,371


1,436,431


1,414,870


1,275,520


1,248,439

Intangible assets

57,300


61,598


65,895


-


-

Goodwill

32,783


32,783


32,783


-


-

Non-interest-bearing deposits

1,379,940


1,392,123


1,397,030


822,767


830,320

Interest-bearing deposits

5,135,299


5,208,702


5,242,541


2,167,346


2,171,561

Deposits, total

6,515,239


6,600,825


6,639,571


2,990,113


3,001,881

Brokered deposits

244,802


345,328


403,668


370,847


389,011

Uninsured deposits

1,926,724


1,999,403


1,931,786


700,846


677,308

Short-term borrowings

365,000


320,163


285,161


360,000


272,000

Subordinated debt, net

111,885


110,482


109,064


-


-

Unused borrowing capacity4

4,092,378


2,353,963


2,162,112


704,233


914,980

Total equity

730,157


738,059


693,126


319,308


314,750

Total common equity

719,744


727,646


682,713


319,308


314,750

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(95,720)


(75,758)


(100,430)


(100,954)


(103,494)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)













December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31


2024


2024


2024


2024


2023

Income statement

Interest income

$ 112,793


$ 118,526


$ 96,097


$ 38,745


$ 38,180

Interest expense

42,083


45,347


36,332


16,614


15,876

Non-interest income

11,791


10,616


9,505


4,254


4,824

Total revenue (non-GAAP1)

82,501


83,795


69,270


26,385


27,128

Non-interest expense

61,410


50,826


64,432


21,165


22,300

Pretax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP1)

21,091


32,969


4,838


5,220


4,828

Provision for (recapture of) credit losses

833


147


23,910


(670)


(750)

Income (loss) before income taxes

20,258


32,822


(19,072)


5,890


5,578

Income tax expense (benefit)

465


5,200


(2,153)


678


500

Net income (loss)

19,793


27,622


(16,919)


5,212


5,078

Preferred stock dividends

225


225


225


-


-

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares

$ 19,568


$ 27,397


$ (17,144)


$ 5,212


$ 5,078











Ratios

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.00 %


1.40 %


(1.06) %


0.58 %


0.56 %

Return on average equity (annualized)

10.49


15.20


(12.44)


6.67


7.30

Net interest margin (non-GAAP1)

3.91


4.07


4.06


2.68


2.70

Efficiency ratio

74.44


60.66


93.02


80.22


82.20

Loan-to-deposit ratio

87.06


84.44


84.59


70.84


69.55

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio2

11.51


11.40


10.91


16.56


16.85

Total risk-based capital ratio2

14.55


14.45


13.91


17.54


17.88

Leverage ratio2

9.78


9.66


9.04


11.36


11.31

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)


Operating net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP 1 )



For the three months ended



December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31



2024


2024


2024


2024


2023

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares


$ 19,568


$ 27,397


$ (17,144)


$ 5,212


$ 5,078

Add back significant items (tax effected):











Merger-related


7,069


2,449


18,806


537


1,141

Day 2 non-PCD Provision


-


-


23,305


-


-

Total significant items


7,069


2,449


42,111


537


1,141

Operating net income


$ 26,637


$ 29,846


$ 24,967


$ 5,749


$ 6,219












Weighted average dilutive shares


15,038,442


15,040,145


12,262,979


7,527,489


7,508,289

Adjusted diluted EPS 5


$ 1.77


$ 1.98


$ 2.04


$ 0.76


$ 0.83












Non-interest expense


$ 61,410


$ 50,826


$ 64,432


$ 21,165


$ 22,300

Remove significant items:











Merger-related


8,948


3,101


23,805


680


1,444

Total significant items


$ 8,948


$ 3,101


$ 23,805


$ 680


$ 1,444

Adjusted non-interest expense


$ 52,462


$ 47,725


$ 40,627


$ 20,485


$ 20,856

Operating net income is a non-GAAP measure that is derived from net income adjusted for significant items. The Company believes that operating net income is useful in periods with certain significant items such as merger-related expenses or Day 2 non-PCD provision. The operating net income is more reflective of management's ability to grow the business and manage expenses. Adjusted non-interest expense also removes these significant items such as merger-related expenses. Management believes it represents a more normalized non-interest expense total for periods with identified significant items.

Total Revenue (non-GAAP 1 )



For the three months ended



December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31



2024


2024


2024


2024


2023

Interest income


$ 112,793


$ 118,526


$ 96,097


$ 38,745


$ 38,180

Interest expense


42,083


45,347


36,332


16,614


15,876

Non-interest income


11,791


10,616


9,505


4,254


4,824

Total revenue (non-GAAP 1)


$ 82,501


$ 83,795


$ 69,270


$ 26,385


$ 27,128












Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and demonstrates how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)




Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP 1 )





For the three months ended



December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31



2024


2024


2024


2024


2023

Income (loss) before taxes


$ 20,258


$ 32,822


$ (19,072)


$ 5,890


$ 5,578

Provision for (recapture of) credit losses


833


147


23,910


(670)


(750)

Pretax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP 1)


$ 21,091


$ 32,969


$ 4,838


$ 5,220


$ 4,828












Pretax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.

Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP 1 )





For the three months ended



December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31



2024


2024


2024


2024


2023

Common shareholders' equity


$ 719,744


$ 727,646


$ 682,713


$ 319,308


$ 314,750

Less:











Intangible assets


57,300


61,598


65,895


-


-

Goodwill


32,783


32,783


32,783


-


-

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP1)


$ 629,661


$ 633,265


$ 584,035


$ 319,308


$ 314,750

Shares outstanding at end of period


14,969,104


14,963,003


14,932,169


7,440,025


7,428,710

Tangible book value per common share


$ 42.06


$ 42.32


$ 39.11


$ 42.92


$ 42.37

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength because they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) in stockholders' equity.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)


Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP 1 )





As of or for the three months ended



December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31



2024


2024


2024


2024


2023

Net interest income


$ 70,710


$ 73,179


$ 59,765


$ 22,131


$ 22,304

Taxable-equivalent adjustments


858


847


688


362


365

Net interest income (Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE)


$ 71,568


$ 74,026


$ 60,453


$ 22,493


$ 22,669












Average interest-earning assets


$ 7,273,770


$ 7,238,636


$ 5,994,383


$ 3,377,092


$ 3,332,733

Net interest margin (non-GAAP 1)


3.91 %


4.07 %


4.06 %


2.68 %


2.70 %












The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. FTE net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit on certain financial interest earning assets, whose interest is tax-exempt, to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. Management believes FTE net interest income is a standard practice in the banking industry, and when net interest income is adjusted on an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable, and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income and this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. FTE net interest income is only used for calculating FTE net interest margin, which is calculated by annualizing FTE net interest income and then dividing by the average earning assets. The tax rate used for this adjustment is 21%. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release. Non-GAAP measures should not be used as a substitute for the closest comparable GAAP measurements.

(2) December 31, 2024, are estimated.

(3) The full year 2023 Consolidated Income Statement is audited

(4) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank, Borrower-in-Custody (BIC), and correspondent bank availability

(5) Weighted average diluted shares for Q2 2024 calculated only for computation of adjusted diluted EPS. Weighted average diluted shares for GAAP diluted EPS are the same as shares for calculating basic EPS due to the antidilutive effect of the diluted shares when considering the GAAP net loss for the quarter.

SOURCE Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

© 2025 PR Newswire
