Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results and Declares Common Stock Dividend

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Burke & Herbert") (Nasdaq: BHRB) reported financial results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2024. In addition, at its meeting on January 23, 2025, the board of directors declared a $0.55 per share regular cash dividend to be paid on March 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2025.
Q4 2024 Highlights
- On December 31, 2024, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company became a new member of the Federal Reserve System and purchased shares of Federal Reserve Bank Stock in the amount of $14.8 million.
- On December 11, 2024, the Company's form S-3 was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission and may allow the Company from time to time to offer securities whose aggregate initial offering price will not exceed $350 million.
- Financial results reflect the May 3, 2024, completion of the merger of Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit"), with and into Burke & Herbert and the merger of Summit Community Bank, Inc., with and into Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company.
- For the quarter, net income applicable to common shares totaled $19.6 million, and earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") was $1.30.
- For the quarter, adjusted (non-GAAP1) operating net income applicable to common shares totaled $26.6 million, and adjusted (non-GAAP1) diluted EPS was $1.77.
- For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net income applicable to common shares totaled $35.0 million, and earnings per diluted common share was $2.82.
- For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, adjusted (non-GAAP1) operating net income applicable to common shares totaled $87.2 million, and adjusted (non-GAAP1) diluted EPS was $7.01.
- The balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity with cash and cash equivalents, totaled $4.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.
- Ending total gross loans of $5.7 billion and ending total deposits of $6.5 billion; ending loan-to-deposit ratio of 87.1%.
- Asset quality remains stable across the loan portfolio with adequate reserves.
- The Company continues to be well-capitalized, ending the quarter with 11.5%2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, 14.6%2 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets, and a leverage ratio of 9.8%2.
From David P. Boyle, Company Chair and Chief Executive Officer
"Our results for the quarter demonstrate the financial benefits of the merger with Summit and the teamwork involved with the systems integration that took place in November. Despite the amount of time and energy committed to the conversion, we grew both loans and core deposits during the quarter. In addition, the balance sheet reflects ample liquidity and capital as we enter 2025 and we look forward to delivering increased value for our customers, employees, communities, and shareholders."
Results of Operations
Fourth Quarter 2024
The Company reported fourth quarter 2024 net income applicable to common shares of $19.6 million, or $1.30 per diluted common share.
Included in the fourth quarter were pre-tax charges of $8.9 million of expenses related to the merger with Summit. Excluding these items from the current quarter on a tax effected basis, adjusted (non-GAAP1) operating net income was $26.6 million, or $1.77 per diluted common share.
- Period-end total gross loans were $5.7 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $98.2 million from September 30, 2024.
- Period-end total deposits were $6.5 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $85.6 million from September 30, 2024, primarily due to a $100.5 million decrease in brokered deposits.
- Net interest income for the quarter was $70.7 million compared to $73.2 million in the prior quarter primarily due to a decrease in loan interest income related to lower accelerated loan accretion income offset by a decrease in deposit cost.
- Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP1) decreased to 3.91% versus 4.07% in the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower accelerated loan accretion income.
- Accretion income on loans during the quarter was $12.0 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $3.8 million, or 11.4 bps of net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2024. In the prior quarter, accretion income on loans during the quarter was $15.4 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $3.8 million, or 16.0 bps of net interest margin.
- The cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 2.17% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.38% in the third quarter of 2024.
- The Company recorded a provision expense on loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 of $1.0 million, reflecting relatively stable asset quality and steady loan growth during the quarter.
- The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2024, was $68.0 million, or 1.2% of total loans.
- Total non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $11.8 million compared to $10.6 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to a gain on sale of securities and an increase in insurance proceeds from the Company's owned life insurance policies.
- Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $61.4 million and included $8.9 million of merger-related charges.
Regulatory capital ratios2
The Company continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of December 31, 2024, our Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 11.5%2 and 14.6%2, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements of 6.5% and 10%, respectively. The leverage ratio was 9.8%2 compared to a 5% level to be considered well-capitalized.
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company ("the Bank"), the Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, also continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 13.3%2 and 14.4%2, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements. In addition, the Bank's leverage ratio of 10.9%2 is considered to be well-capitalized.
For more information about the Company's financial condition, including additional disclosures pertinent to recent events in the banking industry, please see our financial statements and supplemental information attached to this release.
About Burke & Herbert
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With over 75 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at investor.burkeandherbertbank.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations of the Company regarding revenues, earnings, earnings per share, loan production, asset quality, and capital levels, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of expected losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals; the expected cost savings, synergies, returns, and other anticipated benefits from the integration of Summit following the recently completed merger of Summit with and into the Company; and other statements that are not historical facts.
Forward-looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "will," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Additionally, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; the Company does not assume any duty, does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Furthermore, because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to our ability to successfully integrate Summit into the Company and operate the combined company; changes in general economic trends (either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct, or will conduct, business), including inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries or declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws and regulations that pertain to our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; the effects of any cybersecurity breaches; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, September 30, 2024, and other reports the Company files with the SEC.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023 3
Interest income
Taxable loans, including fees
$ 97,903
$ 27,315
$ 311,303
$ 101,800
Tax-exempt loans, including fees
37
-
118
-
Taxable securities
9,868
9,049
39,817
37,179
Tax-exempt securities
3,191
1,372
10,243
5,615
Other interest income
1,794
444
4,680
2,302
Total interest income
112,793
38,180
366,161
146,896
Interest expense
Deposits
35,919
12,487
118,664
39,195
Short-term borrowings
3,383
3,361
14,189
13,856
Subordinated debt
2,754
-
7,412
-
Other interest expense
27
28
111
86
Total interest expense
42,083
15,876
140,376
53,137
Net interest income
70,710
22,304
225,785
93,759
Credit loss expense (recapture) - loans and available-for-sale securities
960
(799)
20,475
235
Credit loss expense (recapture) - off-balance sheet credit exposures
(127)
49
3,745
(21)
Total provision for (recapture of) credit losses
833
(750)
24,220
214
Net interest income after credit loss expense
69,877
23,054
201,565
93,545
Non-interest income
Fiduciary and wealth management
2,429
1,358
8,411
5,354
Service charges and fees
4,447
1,711
15,594
6,670
Net gains (losses) on securities
744
-
1,357
(112)
Income from company-owned life insurance
1,887
1,124
4,686
2,844
Other non-interest income
2,284
631
6,118
3,196
Total non-interest income
11,791
4,824
36,166
17,952
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
25,818
9,964
77,089
39,247
Pensions and other employee benefits
4,840
2,285
17,186
9,401
Occupancy
3,630
1,571
11,577
6,035
Equipment rentals, depreciation and maintenance
4,531
1,539
23,174
5,770
Other operating
22,591
6,941
68,807
25,983
Total non-interest expense
61,410
22,300
197,833
86,436
Income before income taxes
20,258
5,578
39,898
25,061
Income tax expense
465
500
4,190
2,369
Net income
19,793
5,078
35,708
22,692
Preferred stock dividends
225
-
675
-
Net income applicable to common shares
$ 19,568
$ 5,078
$ 35,033
$ 22,692
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 35,554
$ 8,896
Interest-earning deposits with banks
99,760
35,602
Cash and cash equivalents
135,314
44,498
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,432,371
1,248,439
Restricted stock, at cost
33,559
5,964
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value
2,331
1,497
Loans
5,672,236
2,087,756
Allowance for credit losses
(68,040)
(25,301)
Net loans
5,604,196
2,062,455
Other real estate owned
2,783
-
Premises and equipment, net
132,270
61,128
Accrued interest receivable
34,454
15,895
Intangible assets
57,300
-
Goodwill
32,783
-
Company-owned life insurance
182,834
94,159
Other assets
161,990
83,544
Total Assets
$ 7,812,185
$ 3,617,579
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$ 1,379,940
$ 830,320
Interest-bearing deposits
5,135,299
2,171,561
Total deposits
6,515,239
3,001,881
Short-term borrowings
365,000
272,000
Subordinated debentures, net
94,872
-
Subordinated debentures owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts
17,013
-
Accrued interest and other liabilities
89,904
28,948
Total Liabilities
7,082,028
3,302,829
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock and surplus
10,413
-
Common stock
7,770
4,000
Common stock, additional paid-in capital
401,172
14,495
Retained earnings
434,106
427,333
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(95,720)
(103,494)
Treasury stock
(27,584)
(27,584)
Total Shareholders' Equity
730,157
314,750
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 7,812,185
$ 3,617,579
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)
For the three months ended
Details of Net Interest Margin - Yield Percentages
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Interest-earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable loans
6.91 %
7.34 %
7.33 %
5.41 %
5.24 %
Tax-exempt loans
5.87
5.63
5.55
-
-
Total loans
6.91
7.34
7.33
5.41
5.24
Interest-earning deposits and fed funds sold
4.48
3.43
3.54
3.82
4.35
Securities:
Taxable securities
3.82
4.05
4.48
3.63
3.73
Tax-exempt securities
3.55
3.58
3.05
2.67
2.64
Total securities
3.75
3.91
4.05
3.43
3.50
Total interest-earning assets
6.22 %
6.56 %
6.49 %
4.66 %
4.59 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
2.51 %
3.19 %
3.00 %
0.63 %
0.61 %
Savings
1.60
1.43
1.53
1.97
1.97
Time
4.55
4.82
4.55
4.12
3.97
Total interest-bearing deposits
2.76
3.02
2.90
2.41
2.31
Borrowings:
Short-term borrowings
4.17
4.06
4.38
4.82
4.76
Subordinated debt borrowings and other
9.87
10.16
10.30
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.98 %
3.21 %
3.14 %
2.71 %
2.59 %
Taxable-equivalent net interest spread
3.24
3.35
3.35
1.95
2.00
Benefit from use of non-interest-bearing deposits
0.67
0.72
0.71
0.73
0.70
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP 1)
3.91 %
4.07 %
4.06 %
2.68 %
2.70 %
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)
For the three months ended
(In thousands)
Details of Net Interest Margin - Average Balances
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Interest-earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable loans
$ 5,634,157
$ 5,621,531
$ 4,481,993
$ 2,085,826
$ 2,069,738
Tax-exempt loans
3,115
4,310
3,041
-
-
Total loans
5,637,272
5,625,841
4,485,034
2,085,826
2,069,738
Interest-earning deposits and fed funds sold
152,537
175,265
94,765
41,692
40,524
Securities:
Taxable securities
1,031,024
996,749
988,492
989,875
961,396
Tax-exempt securities
452,937
440,781
426,092
259,699
261,075
Total securities
1,483,961
1,437,530
1,414,584
1,249,574
1,222,471
Total interest-earning assets
$ 7,273,770
$ 7,238,636
$ 5,994,383
$ 3,377,092
$ 3,332,733
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$ 2,560,445
$ 2,144,567
$ 1,587,914
$ 489,779
$ 514,760
Savings
1,366,276
1,725,387
1,480,985
922,732
920,600
Time
1,247,900
1,328,076
1,141,758
745,945
711,575
Total interest-bearing deposits
5,174,621
5,198,030
4,210,657
2,158,456
2,146,935
Borrowings:
Short-term borrowings
325,084
304,849
376,063
307,446
282,426
Subordinated debt borrowings and other
111,021
109,557
72,643
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 5,610,726
$ 5,612,436
$ 4,659,363
$ 2,465,902
$ 2,429,361
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$ 1,411,202
$ 1,389,134
$ 1,207,443
$ 812,199
$ 852,120
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Supplemental Information (unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Per common share information
Basic earnings (loss)
$ 1.31
$ 1.83
$ (1.41)
$ 0.70
$ 0.68
Diluted earnings (loss)
1.30
1.82
(1.41)
0.69
0.67
Cash dividends
0.55
0.53
0.53
0.53
0.53
Book value
48.08
48.63
45.72
42.92
42.37
Tangible book value (non-GAAP1)
42.06
42.32
39.11
42.92
42.37
Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless otherwise indicated)
Assets
$ 7,812,185
$ 7,864,913
$ 7,810,193
$ 3,696,390
$ 3,617,579
Average interest-earning assets
7,273,770
7,238,636
5,994,383
3,377,092
3,332,733
Loans (gross)
5,672,236
5,574,037
5,616,724
2,118,155
2,087,756
Loans (net)
5,604,196
5,506,220
5,548,707
2,093,549
2,062,455
Securities, available-for-sale, at fair value
1,432,371
1,436,431
1,414,870
1,275,520
1,248,439
Intangible assets
57,300
61,598
65,895
-
-
Goodwill
32,783
32,783
32,783
-
-
Non-interest-bearing deposits
1,379,940
1,392,123
1,397,030
822,767
830,320
Interest-bearing deposits
5,135,299
5,208,702
5,242,541
2,167,346
2,171,561
Deposits, total
6,515,239
6,600,825
6,639,571
2,990,113
3,001,881
Brokered deposits
244,802
345,328
403,668
370,847
389,011
Uninsured deposits
1,926,724
1,999,403
1,931,786
700,846
677,308
Short-term borrowings
365,000
320,163
285,161
360,000
272,000
Subordinated debt, net
111,885
110,482
109,064
-
-
Unused borrowing capacity4
4,092,378
2,353,963
2,162,112
704,233
914,980
Total equity
730,157
738,059
693,126
319,308
314,750
Total common equity
719,744
727,646
682,713
319,308
314,750
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(95,720)
(75,758)
(100,430)
(100,954)
(103,494)
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Supplemental Information (unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Income statement
Interest income
$ 112,793
$ 118,526
$ 96,097
$ 38,745
$ 38,180
Interest expense
42,083
45,347
36,332
16,614
15,876
Non-interest income
11,791
10,616
9,505
4,254
4,824
Total revenue (non-GAAP1)
82,501
83,795
69,270
26,385
27,128
Non-interest expense
61,410
50,826
64,432
21,165
22,300
Pretax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP1)
21,091
32,969
4,838
5,220
4,828
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses
833
147
23,910
(670)
(750)
Income (loss) before income taxes
20,258
32,822
(19,072)
5,890
5,578
Income tax expense (benefit)
465
5,200
(2,153)
678
500
Net income (loss)
19,793
27,622
(16,919)
5,212
5,078
Preferred stock dividends
225
225
225
-
-
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
$ 19,568
$ 27,397
$ (17,144)
$ 5,212
$ 5,078
Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.00 %
1.40 %
(1.06) %
0.58 %
0.56 %
Return on average equity (annualized)
10.49
15.20
(12.44)
6.67
7.30
Net interest margin (non-GAAP1)
3.91
4.07
4.06
2.68
2.70
Efficiency ratio
74.44
60.66
93.02
80.22
82.20
Loan-to-deposit ratio
87.06
84.44
84.59
70.84
69.55
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio2
11.51
11.40
10.91
16.56
16.85
Total risk-based capital ratio2
14.55
14.45
13.91
17.54
17.88
Leverage ratio2
9.78
9.66
9.04
11.36
11.31
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)
Operating net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP 1 )
For the three months ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
$ 19,568
$ 27,397
$ (17,144)
$ 5,212
$ 5,078
Add back significant items (tax effected):
Merger-related
7,069
2,449
18,806
537
1,141
Day 2 non-PCD Provision
-
-
23,305
-
-
Total significant items
7,069
2,449
42,111
537
1,141
Operating net income
$ 26,637
$ 29,846
$ 24,967
$ 5,749
$ 6,219
Weighted average dilutive shares
15,038,442
15,040,145
12,262,979
7,527,489
7,508,289
Adjusted diluted EPS 5
$ 1.77
$ 1.98
$ 2.04
$ 0.76
$ 0.83
Non-interest expense
$ 61,410
$ 50,826
$ 64,432
$ 21,165
$ 22,300
Remove significant items:
Merger-related
8,948
3,101
23,805
680
1,444
Total significant items
$ 8,948
$ 3,101
$ 23,805
$ 680
$ 1,444
Adjusted non-interest expense
$ 52,462
$ 47,725
$ 40,627
$ 20,485
$ 20,856
Operating net income is a non-GAAP measure that is derived from net income adjusted for significant items. The Company believes that operating net income is useful in periods with certain significant items such as merger-related expenses or Day 2 non-PCD provision. The operating net income is more reflective of management's ability to grow the business and manage expenses. Adjusted non-interest expense also removes these significant items such as merger-related expenses. Management believes it represents a more normalized non-interest expense total for periods with identified significant items.
Total Revenue (non-GAAP 1 )
For the three months ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Interest income
$ 112,793
$ 118,526
$ 96,097
$ 38,745
$ 38,180
Interest expense
42,083
45,347
36,332
16,614
15,876
Non-interest income
11,791
10,616
9,505
4,254
4,824
Total revenue (non-GAAP 1)
$ 82,501
$ 83,795
$ 69,270
$ 26,385
$ 27,128
Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and demonstrates how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)
Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP 1 )
For the three months ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Income (loss) before taxes
$ 20,258
$ 32,822
$ (19,072)
$ 5,890
$ 5,578
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses
833
147
23,910
(670)
(750)
Pretax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP 1)
$ 21,091
$ 32,969
$ 4,838
$ 5,220
$ 4,828
Pretax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.
Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP 1 )
For the three months ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Common shareholders' equity
$ 719,744
$ 727,646
$ 682,713
$ 319,308
$ 314,750
Less:
Intangible assets
57,300
61,598
65,895
-
-
Goodwill
32,783
32,783
32,783
-
-
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP1)
$ 629,661
$ 633,265
$ 584,035
$ 319,308
$ 314,750
Shares outstanding at end of period
14,969,104
14,963,003
14,932,169
7,440,025
7,428,710
Tangible book value per common share
$ 42.06
$ 42.32
$ 39.11
$ 42.92
$ 42.37
In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength because they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) in stockholders' equity.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)
Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP 1 )
As of or for the three months ended
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Net interest income
$ 70,710
$ 73,179
$ 59,765
$ 22,131
$ 22,304
Taxable-equivalent adjustments
858
847
688
362
365
Net interest income (Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE)
$ 71,568
$ 74,026
$ 60,453
$ 22,493
$ 22,669
Average interest-earning assets
$ 7,273,770
$ 7,238,636
$ 5,994,383
$ 3,377,092
$ 3,332,733
Net interest margin (non-GAAP 1)
3.91 %
4.07 %
4.06 %
2.68 %
2.70 %
The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. FTE net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit on certain financial interest earning assets, whose interest is tax-exempt, to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. Management believes FTE net interest income is a standard practice in the banking industry, and when net interest income is adjusted on an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable, and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income and this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. FTE net interest income is only used for calculating FTE net interest margin, which is calculated by annualizing FTE net interest income and then dividing by the average earning assets. The tax rate used for this adjustment is 21%. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release. Non-GAAP measures should not be used as a substitute for the closest comparable GAAP measurements.
(2) December 31, 2024, are estimated.
(3) The full year 2023 Consolidated Income Statement is audited
(4) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank, Borrower-in-Custody (BIC), and correspondent bank availability
(5) Weighted average diluted shares for Q2 2024 calculated only for computation of adjusted diluted EPS. Weighted average diluted shares for GAAP diluted EPS are the same as shares for calculating basic EPS due to the antidilutive effect of the diluted shares when considering the GAAP net loss for the quarter.
