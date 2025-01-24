Anzeige
WKN: A1W6DM | ISIN: US36467J1088 | Ticker-Symbol: 2GL
Frankfurt
24.01.25
08:01 Uhr
45,430 Euro
-0,580
-1,26 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,61046,11012:47
45,53046,13024.01.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.01.2025 13:06 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2024 Distribution Tax Treatment

Finanznachrichten News

WYOMISSING, Pa., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (the "Company") announced the income tax allocation for federal income tax purposes of its aggregate distributions in 2024 of $3.04 per share of common stock (CUSIP: 36467J108).

Gaming and Leisure Properties' tax return for the year ended December 31, 2024, has not yet been filed. As a result, the income tax allocation for the distributions noted below have been calculated using the best available information as of the date of this press release.

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2bBox 2fBox 3Box 5
Record DatePayable DateTotal
Distribution
Per Share		Total
Ordinary
Dividends		Qualified
Dividends (1)		Total Capital
Gain
Distribution		Unrecaptured
1250 Gain (2)		Section
897 Capital
Gain		Nondividend
Distributions (3)		Section 199A
Dividends (4)
03/15/202403/29/2024$0.760000$0.739603$0.000000$0.004452$0.000000$0.000000$0.015945$0.739603
06/07/202406/21/2024$0.760000$0.739603$0.000000$0.004452$0.000000$0.000000$0.015945$0.739603
09/13/202409/27/2024$0.760000$0.739603$0.000000$0.004452$0.000000$0.000000$0.015945$0.739603
12/06/202412/20/2024$0.760000$0.739603$0.000000$0.004452$0.000000$0.000000$0.015945$0.739603
Totals$3.040000$2.958412$0.000000$0.017808$0.000000$0.000000$0.063780$2.958412
(1)Amounts in Box 1b are included in Box 1a
(2)Amounts in Box 2b are included in Box 2a
(3)Amounts in Box 3 are also known as Return of Capital
(4)Amounts in Box 5 are included in Box 1a

Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and the information in this release is not intended as advice to shareholders on how distributions should be reported on their tax returns. Also, note that state and local taxation of real estate investment trust distributions varies and may not be the same as the taxation under the federal rules. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific federal, state, and local income tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Contact:
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
Matthew Demchyk, Chief Investment Officer
610/401-2900
investorinquiries@glpropinc.com

Investor Relations
Joseph Jaffoni, Richard Land, James Leahy at JCIR
212/835-8500
glpi@jcir.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
