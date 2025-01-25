From Imagination to Reality, Indulge in the World of Cynthia Britt Bespoke Jewelry

Born into a family of talented parents, Cynthia Pischdotchian is no accidental artist. From a very young age, she sketched designs from clothing to city planning, but life took a different turn for her, and she went on to receive her formal education from Boston University as a computer engineer.

Cynthia Pischdotchian



Life-changing moments can come in any shape or setting. That moment was the 6.7 magnitude Northridge, California, earthquake in 1994, and it set Pischdotchian on the path to her life's mission. "I was an artist as a child but was working as a computer engineer when the earthquake occurred," she says. "That experience taught me that life is fleeting. Thus, I decided to follow my passion and learn the art of fine jewelry manufacturing so I could bring my imagination to life with my hands."

For Every Occasion

Each handcrafted design begins with an initial consultation either virtually, for remote clients, or in person at Pischdotchian's atelier. From there, she turns a detail-oriented eye toward her client, the recipient of a bespoke piece, or a significant other - frequently to be surprised with an engagement ring.

"My clients are searching for a ring that is unique to them," she says. "I study the physical attributes of each client, such as their hand structure for an engagement ring, or their personal style, and get a good feel for each person's vibe. I translate this feeling into a design that captures the person's essence and works with their unique hand structure, and I hand sketch it in front of them. Then, for each client, I source out a unique selection of the best diamonds and gemstones from around the world for them to choose from." Half math, half art, the result is carefully crafted jewelry that touches the heart, from an engagement ring, wedding ring, anniversary gift, a ring holder necklace, or anything the occasion calls for.

Art at Your Fingertips

The latest offering from Cynthia Britt caters to the individualistic vibes and lifestyles of the modern gentleman. "A lawyer will use his hands differently from a chef. The two most important aspects for men's rings are comfort and personal style," she says. Pischdotchian works with her clients personally, and she gets to see different hand shapes. Each ring that is offered on the online men's store, she previously created for a client. Constantly updated, the selection is a compilation of the most popular designs that work for different finger structures and styles. A customization feature allows clients to change the attributes of the ring for their unique needs.

At day's end, Pischdotchian noted that she is in the business of creativity, and the future's possibilities are endless.

"I believe we're all here for a reason," she concludes. "My reason is to bring beauty to people's lives. It's so important that I get their ring right. When my clients receive their ring and send me happy pictures after a proposal, I sit there with tears in my eyes. My mission brings me so much joy."

Contact Information

Company: Cynthia Britt, Inc.

Contact Person: Cynthia Pischdotchian

Contact email: Cynthia@cynthiabritt.com

Phone: (857) 239-9885

Address: 45 Newbury St., Suite 305

City: Boston

State: MA

Country: United States

Website: https://cynthiabritt.com

