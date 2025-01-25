Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 25.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
US-Präsident setzt auf die Solana Blockchain! Diese Krypto-Perle profitiert enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

La Fiesta Food Products LLC: Recall of La Fiesta Brand Bread Crumbs for Undeclared Sesame

Finanznachrichten News

LA MIRADA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 25, 2025 / La Fiesta Food Products, LLC, La Mirada, CA is recalling 8 oz packages of La Fiesta brand Unseasoned Bread Crumbs (Pan Rayado) and Seasoned Bread Crumbs (Pan Rayado Sazonado). The products contain sesame as an undeclared allergen. Additionally, the labels do not include the allergen declaration in Spanish.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The impacted products are identified below:

La Fiesta brand Bread Crumbs (Pan Rayado) 8oz UPC#032327000886
- Lot codes 26032; 26073; 26082; 26092; 26094; 26,400 sold nationwide through distributors to retail stores from April 10, 2024 through January 22, 2025.

La Fiesta brand Bread Crumbs Seasoned (Pan Rayado Sazonado) 8oz UPC#032327000887
- Lot codes 26094; 26123; 6,240 sold nationwide through distributors to retail stores from August 29, 2024 through January 22, 2025.

The lot code can be found stamped on the front of the package.

The product is packaged in 8 oz transparent plastic bags with an attached printed label.

The recall was initiated after discovering that the product contained undeclared sesame. Further investigation revealed that the issue was caused by errors on the product labeling.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 408-326-0487, Monday to Friday from 8:00am - 5:00pm Pacific Time or at QualityAssurance@lffp.com.

Product Photos

La Fiesta brand Bread Crumbs (Pan Rayado) 8oz UPC#032327000886

La Fiesta brand Bread Crumbs Seasoned (Pan Rayado Sazonado) 8oz UPC#032327000887

Contact Information

Tony Palacios
Director of FSQA & CI
qualityassurance@lffp.com
4082921729

.

SOURCE: La Fiesta Food Products LLC

Related Images



Related Documents:
  • Bread Crumbs Recall Press Release 1.24.25.docx


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.