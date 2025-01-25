Buena Park, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2025) - Buena Park, CA-FASTECH, a leader in energy solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Avina Clean Hydrogen Inc. to establish an innovative green hydrogen production facility aimed at serving mobility customers in the medium and heavy-duty segments. Located in the greater Los Angeles region, this groundbreaking project is poised to meet burgeoning domestic demand through state-of-the-art electrolyzers and rigorous safety standards.





FASTECH Partners with Avina Clean Hydrogen Inc. to Revolutionize Green Hydrogen Supply

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/238299_746e26eba40bc858_002full.jpg

The collaboration brings forth a strategic venture that promises to create approximately 50 construction jobs at its peak and generate between 12-20 operational roles once the facility is up and running. Set to produce 4,000 kilograms per day of compressed hydrogen, the facility will rely on renewable-driven electrolysis, ensuring a sustainable, eco-friendly energy source for fleet customers in the metropolitan area and beyond.

Avina Clean Hydrogen Inc. leverages cutting-edge technology, including equipment redundancy and a robust power supply, to guarantee a reliable and safe environment for hydrogen production and storage. This initiative underscores the combined expertise of FASTECH and Avina, focusing on sustainable and safe energy infrastructures.

"We are thrilled to partner with Avina Clean Hydrogen to bring sustainable, green hydrogen solutions to the Los Angeles area," said Dan McGill, President of FASTECH. "This collaboration is a testament to our enduring commitment to innovate and lead in clean energy solutions, creating a more sustainable future for mobility customers."

Beyond the immediate benefit of job creation, the facility highlights broader economic and environmental impacts, supporting secure mobility offtake, on-site public retail use, and wholesale conveyance partnerships. This endeavor signifies a commitment to advancing hydrogen technology and infrastructure, underscoring FASTECH and Avina's role in the clean energy transition.

About FASTECH

Since its establishment in 1994, FASTECH, headquartered in Buena Park, California, has operated as a comprehensive energy solutions provider. The company focuses on the engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance of both alternative and traditional fueling infrastructure across North America. To date, FASTECH has successfully constructed over 45 hydrogen stations, more than 200 natural gas (CNG/LNG) fueling stations, and upwards of 400 conventional fueling stations. Their extensive experience and breadth of projects have established FASTECH as a leading developer of renewable fuel retail and production facilities in North America. Visit us at https://www.fastechus.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238299

SOURCE: Plentisoft