On Jan. 21, 2025, CSG learned that an external party gained unauthorized access to a single provider's data residing on a CSG platform. We have no evidence that CSG's technologies and systems were compromised or that CSG was the cause of the unexpected access to the data. CSG provided immediate containment and is actively supporting our customer. CSG remains committed to keeping customer and consumer data safe. We take all matters of security seriously and will continue to work on behalf of our customer to resolve this issue.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250125110084/en/

Contacts:

Kristine Østergaard

Public Relations

+44 (0)79 2047 7204

kristine.ostergaard@csgi.com

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com