PR Newswire
26.01.2025 05:42 Uhr
WELCOME 2025 IN STYLE WITH THE SUMMIT NEW YEAR CONCERT: SET A NEW STANDARD FOR URBAN LIFESTYLE DESTINATION AT CHINA WORLD SUMMIT WING, BEIJING

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in the heart of Beijing, China World Summit Wing, Beijing owned by Shangri-La Group is steps away from China World Mall and Office Building. As the highest hotel in Beijing with a magnificent view of the city, we strive to set a new standard for Urban Lifestyle Destination by seamlessly integrating diverse lifestyle trends, local arts and culture, vibrant social ambiance, top-notch hospitality experience and sustainable practices.

China World Summit Wing, Beijing is more than just a hotel; it is the social hub for people with exceptional taste to celebrate their life. We boast a range of unparalleled facilities including a Michelin-award winning restaurant- The Red Chamber, a high-rise restaurant Grill 79 known for its innovative fusion culinary finesse, skyline lounge and bar with live Jazz music and sophisticated cocktails. For those looking for a wellness escape, Chi, the SPA crafts an Oriental style 5 senses journey to offer the ultimate tranquility together with a state-of-the-art Health Club and infinity pool.

Being a patron of arts, China World Summit Wing, Beijing hosted '2025 The Summit New Year Concert' to celebrate the new year presenting world-class music masterpieces with China National Opera & Dance Drama Theater (CNODDT) symphony orchestra.

The hotel is committed to creating an Urban Lifestyle Destination that fully incorporates arts and culture into our hospitality experience. The Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage art inspires our innovative F&B offerings to presenting an unforgettable culinary journey.

To host all guests to the colorful joys of life, we provide customized experiences. We curated a Citywalk map for 4 unique themed routes allowing inquisitive travelers to fully experience and enjoy Beijing.

At Shangri-La, we aim to be the best-loved hospitality group delivering hospitality that empowers our people, uplifts local communities, nurtures the planet, and celebrates Asian heritage.

China World Summit Wing, Beijing has worked to integrate sustainable practices into every aspect of our operations. The hotel is situated in a Platinum LEED EB and WELL certified building. We engaged with our local community by hosting the CBD Vertical Run event to promote a healthy lifestyle and fine balance in life.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/welcome-2025-in-style-with-the-summit-new-year-concert-set-a-new-standard-for-urban-lifestyle-destination-at-china-world-summit-wing-beijing-302360246.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
