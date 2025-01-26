Anzeige
26.01.2025
it.com Domains Partners with Dynadot to Build Effective Digital Identities for the IT Sector

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A provider of innovative domain solutions, it.com Domains, is announcing a strategic partnership with Dynadot, a leading domain registrar known for its affordability, advanced tools, and customer-centric services. This collaboration aims to deliver tailored domain solutions for the IT industry, helping businesses build effective digital identities in this rapidly evolving sector.

it.com Logo

Dynadot stands out with over 6 million domains under management and serves more than 100,000 customers globally. Their unique value proposition includes low-price domain solutions, extensive domain management tools, a robust domain marketplace to acquire and sell domains, and a suite of free tools to help individuals and brands establish their online presence.

The technological landscape is flourishing, with approximately 305 million startups created annually worldwide, reflecting a vibrant ecosystem ripe for innovation. The global IT sector alone is projected to grow significantly, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence and digital transformation. In fact, AI-driven startups are particularly thriving, with investments in this sector reaching nearly $50 billion in 2023.

The introduction of .it.com domains offers a wealth of short and easy-to-remember domain names, broadening opportunities for growing businesses. Beyond technology, they are recognized worldwide as associated with Italy, enhancing its appeal to various international markets seeking global expansion. They also allow companies to stand out through creative branding opportunities, such as wordplay.

Tess Diaz, Director of Channel Development at it.com Domains, stated, "Partnering with Dynadot enables us to harness their domain management expertise to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises, particularly in the IT sector. Together, we aim to help businesses build impactful digital identities that stand out in today's competitive landscape."

Jacqueline Daly, Vice President of Marketing at Dynadot, added, "This collaboration strengthens our commitment to delivering outstanding domain solutions tailored for the modern market environment. With the rapid expansion of the technological sphere, we're thrilled to support startups and emerging companies in building a robust online presence and achieving their ambitions."

Learn more about the partnership here.

Website: https://get.it.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605794/it_com_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/itcom-domains-partners-with-dynadot-to-build-effective-digital-identities-for-the-it-sector-302359881.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
