Meta's ambitious artificial intelligence strategy is reshaping its market position, with the company's stock reaching an unprecedented high of €614.78, pushing its market capitalization to €1.336 trillion. The technology giant has announced plans to invest up to $65 billion in AI development, with a significant portion allocated to expanding data center infrastructure. This strategic move coincides with the company's successful advancement in the advertising space through Threads, its social media platform that has accumulated over 300 million monthly active users and has begun implementing strategic ad placements.

Technology and Growth Outlook

The company's technological roadmap for 2025 includes the development of Llama 4, an enhanced language model that will utilize approximately 100,000 GPU clusters, tripling current standard capacity. This substantial upgrade, combined with Threads' growing user base and advertising integration, positions Meta favorably in the competitive digital advertising landscape. Investors are eagerly anticipating the company's fourth quarter 2024 results, scheduled for release on January 29, 2025, which will provide deeper insights into the financial impact of these strategic initiatives.

Ad

Fresh Meta information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Meta analysis...