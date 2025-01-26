Nanning International Communication Center: Transnational Spring Festival Gala Melody of Spring 2025 Held in Nanning

NANNING, China, Jan. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the hearts of people around the world are closely connected, they gather together in celebration of the New Year's reunion. With the arrival of the Year of the Snake, the Melody of Spring 2025 Transnational Spring Festival Gala, co-hosted by the Nanning Municipal Government Information Office, the Nanning Foreign Affairs Office, and the Nanning International Communication Center, is being held in Nanning, capital city of Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The Transnational Spring Festival Gala, themed "Crossing Mountains and Seas to Celebrate the New Year, Reuniting in Harmony and Joy," brings together the festive spirit and the essence of diverse cultures, using aesthetic beauty to evoke deep emotional resonance.

The gala is structured into four key chapters: Spring, Warmth, Flower, and Bloom, conveying the themes of new beginnings, the warmth of home, the romance of love, and openness and unity respectively.

The gala highlights the charm of traditional Chinese culture through the theme of "New Year's Flavor." In the dance Ode to Landscape, the dancers' movements embody the shapes of mountains and rivers, merging effortlessly with the virtual landscape on stage, vividly portraying the poetic beauty of Guangxi's natural landscapes and cultural heritage. The instrumental ensemble pieces Dance of the Golden Snake and Cloud Palace Melody bridge the gap between traditional Chinese music, symphony, and electronic sounds, showcasing the harmonious beauty that arises from the fusion of different cultural influences. The opera dance New Year Painting breathes life into static paper, creating a mesmerizing artistic experience where reality and illusion intertwine. Meanwhile, the theatrical performance The Most Beautiful New Year Flavor presents an "international family" that, through a blend of song, dance, and drama, tenderly conveys the captivating essence of Chinese New Year traditions.

The enthusiastic participation of performers from ASEAN countries brought a unique energy and warmth to the gala. The Thai boy band PERSES ignites the atmosphere with their performance of BODYGUARD, unleashing a wave of youthful energy through their upbeat rhythms and vibrant dance moves. The song medley Hearts Connected across Mountains and Seas brought together iconic songs from Southeast Asia, offering a refreshing blend of exotic melodies that captivates the audience. The Sino-Vietnamese duet Love of Landscape not only reflects the deep bond between China and Vietnam, symbolizes by their shared mountains and rivers, but also highlights Nanning's role as an international, open, and inclusive metropolis, fostering cooperation with ASEAN.

The gala also premieres Love·Ning, the theme song of the Singles Concert in Nanning, which stood out from over 100 songs submitted through a public recruitment process.

This year, the Transnational Spring Festival Gala expands its reach to Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Laos, filming special segments at satellite locations. Through captivating footage and performances that highlight the local charm of each region, the gala presents the joyous new year celebrations of people from diverse areas. It offers the audience a chance to experience the festive atmosphere and cultural richness of different countries and regions, all woven together in one spectacular event.

The Melody of Spring 2025 Transnational Spring Festival Gala is set to premiere on January 27, 2025, at 20:30 on Nanning Radio and Television Station's News Comprehensive Channel. Subtitles will be available in English, Lao, Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Thai, with the event being broadcast across approximately 48 media platforms in 16 countries and regions, including Lao National Television, Myanmar National Television, Philippine National Television, Cambodia National Television, and Hanoi Television in Vietnam.

The gala is attended by officials from central news media based in Guangxi, major regional media outlets, representatives from several universities in the area, and relevant departments of Nanning. Also present were the Consul General of Thailand in Nanning, the Consul General of Vietnam in Nanning, and officials from the consulates of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Malaysia in Nanning.

Source: Nanning International Communication Center