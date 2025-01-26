LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.: LONGi Chairman Zhong Baoshen Spoke at Davos 2025 Conference: Global Cooperation Will Accelerate the Adoption of Photovoltaic Technology, Empowering Humanity to Achieve Energy Equity

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of January 22, 2025, Zhong Baoshen, Chairman of LONGi, attended the "WEF Electricity Industry CEOs Meeting" with Christian Bruch, President and CEO of Siemens Energy; Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation of India); Andrés Gluski, CEO of AES; Sophie Hermans, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Climate Policy and Green Growth of the Netherlands; and Alexandre Silveira, Minister of Mines and Energy of Brazil, to discuss the major challenges facing the power industry and the growing importance of the photovoltaic (PV) industry in the global energy supply chain. They also explored how the PV industry can better contribute to global energy equity in the future.

Zhong Baoshen stated that globally, policy support in some regions has brought new growth opportunities for the photovoltaic PV industry. As a leading enterprise in the industry, LONGi has actively expanded into emerging markets in Africa, Asia, and Latin America to meet the growing local electricity demand. Additionally, LONGi is committed to driving the clean energy transition and enhancing energy affordability. The company continuously reduces the cost of photovoltaic power generation and enhances competitiveness through technological innovation, large-scale production, and cost optimization.

Regarding the acceleration of the clean energy transition and the improvement of energy affordability, Zhong Baoshen believes that the PV industry must provide more economical, sustainable and customized solutions for the global energy system based on the specific needs of different markets. To achieve this goal, he called for strengthening global cooperation among multiple stakeholders, especially in the areas of policy, funding, and technological innovation. Governments can promote investment in clean energy by providing long-term and stable policy support, subsidies, and incentives, especially in regions where electricity demand is growing rapidly. At the same time, international financial institutions, investors, and companies should also increase their financial support for clean energy projects to ensure the smooth progress of technology research and development, infrastructure construction, and project deployment.

As one of the core technologies in the global energy transition, the continuous development and innovation of photovoltaics will become a driving force for the energy transition. Zhong Baoshen called for global cooperation, policy support, and technological innovation to enable the photovoltaic industry to play a significant role in accelerating the clean energy transition and enhancing energy affordability, helping the world achieve a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

On the afternoon of January 21, 2025, Zhong Baoshen, as a representative of Chinese PV enterprises, attended the "Just Transition Alliance Meeting." He focused on introducing LONGi's practices and experiences in advancing short-term and long-term decarbonization strategies in the photovoltaic industry, and in balancing corporate environmental goals with fair access to green energy for workers, consumers, and small and medium-sized enterprises during this process.

Zhong Baoshen explained that as a technology company dedicated to clean energy, LONGi had clearly put forward the concept of "Benevolent Economics" as early as 2021. First, LONGi advocates "Solar for Solar-manufacturing PV products with clean energy," which is an environmentally friendly, zero-carbon approach to photovoltaics. Second, LONGi's values are "Reliable, Value-added, and Fulfillment." Companies should do what is beneficial to humanity and the planet, while also taking into account the interests of customers, employees, and other stakeholders. Only then can a company achieve long-term success. Lastly, "Let differences be harmonized by light." LONGi strives to enhance the cost-effectiveness of PV energy, making it a globally inclusive energy source that can address development imbalances and achieve a green power supply that is accessible and beneficial to everyone.

In recent years, LONGi has launched the "Green Supply Chain Decarbonization Initiative", enhancing the carbon management awareness and capabilities of its upstream and downstream enterprises, and promoting energy conservation and various emission reduction actions. In terms of global cooperation, LONGi became a global partner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in 2023, reaching cooperation in the areas of climate action, energy equity, and green transition. The partnership aims to jointly promote global energy equity and build a future where everyone has access to affordable clean energy.

"The green transition is not only about climate goals, but also about inclusive social development. We believe that by expanding the coverage of clean energy and promoting the construction of green infrastructure, the private sector can become a core force in the global just transition and the Just Transition Alliance," said Zhong Baoshen. He added that LONGi looks forward to deepening its cooperation with the World Economic Forum to jointly advance a low-carbon, inclusive, and sustainable future.

As an indispensable force in the global economy, Chinese enterprises have attracted significant attention at this year's WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions. On that day, Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, met with Chinese business representatives, including Zhong Baoshen.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established several business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

