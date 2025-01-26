Anzeige
26.01.2025
Suzhou Cultural Investment and Development Group: Innovation from Jiangsu: AI Short Series Launched, Unlocking a "New Pose" for Intangible Cultural Heritage during the Spring Festival

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On January 23, the main event of the 2025 "Intangible Cultural Heritage Celebrates the Spring Festival - Celebrating the New Year in the Ancient City" kicked off in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. Jointly organized by the Department of Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Suzhou Municipal People's Government, the event attracted experts, scholars, inheritors, and representatives of protection units in the field of intangible cultural heritage.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The AI short series

During the event, various representative projects of intangible cultural heritage and the essence of folklore from across the country were displayed. Suzhou held a series of wonderful supporting activities such as "Intangible Cultural Heritage Lantern Festival Lights Up the Ancient City" and "Intangible Cultural Heritage New Year Paintings Paint the Ancient City", allowing citizens and tourists to immerse themselves in the charm of intangible cultural heritage.

The AI short series "An 'Unusual' Suzhou-Style New Year" carefully crafted by Suzhou Cultural Investment and Development Group was launched synchronously on the day of the event). This short series takes the theme of celebrating the New Year with intangible cultural heritage and brings a unique audio-visual experience to viewers by deeply integrating Suzhou aesthetics with modern technology through cutting-edge AI technology.

In the series, Su Xiaotao, a baby incarnated from Taohuawu woodblock prints, leads the audience into the wonderful world of "Transient Life Like a Dream"; Shen Fu, a paper-cutting scholar, embarks on an adventure in the garden and the world of Suzhou paper cutting and engraving; and Li Li, a Kunqu opera clay figurine, showcases the charm of Kunqu opera and clay sculpture in "Dreamlike Shantang", allowing viewers to experience the unique charm of intangible cultural heritage from a close distance. The encounter between Biluochun and Dahongpao tea, deriving a series of interesting stories.

The 22-episode short series will be updated daily on the official Douyin, WeChat Video Account, and Xiaohongshu platforms of Suzhou Cultural Investment and Development Group from January 23rd to February 13th.

Source: Suzhou Cultural Investment and Development Group


