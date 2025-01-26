Liberty Helps Australians Simplify Finances With Personal Loans

As recent credit and charge card use in Australia reaches new highs, Liberty has personal loan solutions to help those looking to better manage repayments for multiple debts.

According to recent Reserve Bank of Australia statistics, total credit and charge card debt in Australia has reached over $41 billion.

With more than 12 million credit and charge card accounts open around the country, spending is now higher than it was before the COVID pandemic.

Australians with multiple debts across credit cards, car loans, utility bills, tax debt, or payday loans have options to consolidate debt into one repayment using a personal loan.

Non-bank lender Liberty says using a personal loan to merge multiple smaller debts from different sources could simplify finances by creating one repayment schedule.

According to Group Manager Kylie Waldock, personal loans can support Australians to achieve their goals, from more efficiently managing cash flow to funding major purchases.

"Rolling multiple debts into one using a personal loan could help Australians feel more in control of their finances and make budgeting easier," Ms Waldock said.

"Personal loans can also help bring dream home renovation, holiday, or wedding plans to life without depleting savings upfront."

Liberty's personal loan solutions offer fixed repayments and a range of loan terms. The online application process has been designed to be fast and easy for borrowers and, in some cases, same-day funding could be available.

"Liberty has been helping Australians get financial for nearly 30 years, so we understand the unique challenges they face and the opportunities available," Ms Waldock said.

"We offer a free-thinking alternative to traditional lenders with greater flexibility. Every person's situation is different so we look at each application holistically and can help borrowers who might have more complex needs or credit histories."

As well as personal loans, Liberty's innovative lending solutions also cover home, car, business, commercial, and SMSF loans.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 27 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 850,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 87 2 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact

Laura Orchard

Media Coordinator

P: +61 3 8635 8888

E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

SOURCE: Liberty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire