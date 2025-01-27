Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
US-Präsident setzt auf die Solana Blockchain! Diese Krypto-Perle profitiert enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J87E | ISIN: US4660902069 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
27.01.2025 03:06 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: Colombian President Celebrates Landmark PV Project Exclusively Powered by JA Solar

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Colombian President Gustavo Petro attended a ceremony at a refinery near Cartagena, where he personally signed a JA Solar module to commemorate the successful completion of a groundbreaking PV project. This marks the first PV power plant built at an oil refinery across Latin America, a signature initiative supporting President Petro's renewable energy development agenda.

JA Solar exclusively supplied the PV modules for this 23MW project, constructed by PowerChina. The installation, located at the Cartagena Refinery of Colombian Petroleum Company (Ecopetrol), stands as a pioneering example of integrating renewable energy into traditional industrial settings. Ecopetrol's CEO, Ricardo Roa, hailed the project as "a milestone in replacing conventional oil and gas with clean energy solutions."

At the inauguration, President Petro praised the project's role in reshaping Colombia's energy landscape. Calling it a "milestone with far-reaching implications," he expressed hope for expanding similar initiatives nationwide. Petro also extended his gratitude to JA Solar and other Chinese enterprises for introducing advanced technology and high-quality products to Colombia, fostering a collaborative approach to energy transition.

The completion of this landmark project underscores JA Solar's unwavering dedication to advancing renewable energy across Latin America. The company has achieved significant milestones in several key markets in this region.

In 2023, JA Solar partnered with Solatio, one of Brazil's largest PV developers, to supply 1.2GW of modules for the Cassiolândia and Paranaíba PV Power Stations in Mato Grosso do Sul, contributing to over 4GW across seven Solatio projects. In Chile, JA Solar exclusively powered the 480MW CEME1 PV Power Station, the country's largest single-unit PV project, operational since 2024 and accounting for 10% of Chile's renewable energy capacity.

In 2024, EUPD Research awarded JA Solar the titles of "Top Brand PV Latin America" and "Top Brand PV" in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, highlighting the company's growing market leadership and customer trust. "Building on this success, JA Solar remains fully committed to driving Latin America's renewable energy transition through technological innovation and market excellence," said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. "By leveraging our industry-leading products and expertise, we aim to continue playing a pivotal role in advancing global carbon neutrality and fostering a sustainable future."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/colombian-president-celebrates-landmark-pv-project-exclusively-powered-by-ja-solar-302360357.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.