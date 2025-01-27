Meta has achieved a historic milestone with its stock price soaring to €614.78, propelling its market capitalization to €1.336 trillion. This remarkable surge is largely attributed to the company's ambitious artificial intelligence strategy, backed by a substantial investment commitment of up to €65 billion. The tech giant's aggressive expansion in AI infrastructure, coupled with the successful monetization of its social media platform Threads - now boasting over 300 million monthly active users - has significantly bolstered investor confidence. However, this success comes amid growing pressure from emerging competitors, particularly in the AI sector, where new players are setting higher standards for cost-efficiency and performance.

Strategic Technology Outlook

Looking ahead to 2025, Meta's technological roadmap centers on the development of Llama 4, an advanced language model that will utilize approximately 100,000 GPU clusters, effectively tripling current standard capacity. This substantial infrastructure upgrade, combined with the expanding Threads user base and its integration into advertising strategies, positions Meta favorably in the digital advertising market. Investors are eagerly anticipating the company's fourth-quarter 2024 financial results, scheduled for January 29th, which will provide deeper insights into the impact of these strategic initiatives.

