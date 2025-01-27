



TOKYO, Jan 27, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station is an anime exhibition site focused on Japanese anime content, which has developed a devout fan base even outside Japan. It regularly hosts special exhibitions for popular anime, and attracts over 130,000 visitors a year (as of 2025 January), children and adults alike, from both Japan and overseas.From February 8 to May 6, it will be hosting a special exhibition for the TV anime "OSHI NO KO", which enjoys tremendous popularity among both Japanese and foreign audiences."OSHI NO KO", created by the dream team of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari, is a popular anime that uses a novel approach to shine a light on the entertainment industry. It tells the story of the fateful encounter between a young doctor and his favorite idol, Ai, an idol in the group B-KOMACHI. Launched in April 2023, it has drawn a great deal of attention not only for its story but also its music, and last year generated even more buzz with the announcement of a third season.The exhibits in this special exhibition will include key scenes that cover the anime's story, life-sized panels of characters, photo spots, video that lets exhibition attendees experience what it would be like to see a live performance of B-KOMACHI, the idol group from the anime, and more.Come to Anime Tokyo Station and experience the full appeal of "OSHI NO KO".Let's Enjoy together!! History of Anime Series "OSHI NO KO"- Exhibition OverviewSeason 1 of the TV anime "OSHI NO KO" began airing in April 2023, followed by season 2 in July 2024, becoming popular worldwide. It has now been announced that a third season is being produced. At this exhibition, visitors will be able to experience the world of "OSHI NO KO" and the allure of the idols and other characters that appear in this anime, which was created such a stir.- Highlights of the Exhibition-- ExhibitsScenes from the story so far, life-sized panels of characters-- Photo spotsPhoto spots where you can take photos in the popular "Kana Arima Bell Pepper Exercise" and "Pieyon's Boot Dance" scenes-- Hands-on areas*B-KOMACHI live show areaEnjoy a simulated experience of a live show by B-KOMACHI, the idol group from the anime*Reproduction of MEMcho's roomMEMcho reacts to you in this reproduction of MEMcho's Room, from her official YouTube channel- DatesFebruary 8 to May 6, 2025Venue Overview- Name: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")- Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)*4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro Station- Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m.)- Closed: Mondays*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following dayNew Year's holiday periodMay be closed on other daysPlease check the venue website before coming.- Admission fee: Free- Website: https://animetokyo.jpInquiries regarding this press releasePublic Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)Contact person: Miri YasudaE-mail: animetokyo-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jpPress release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20250124.pdfSource: Anime Tokyo StationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.