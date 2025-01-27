The SPIE-Boston University Scholarship in Photonics will support graduate students and postdoctoral researchers at the university's Photonics Center

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, and Boston University (BU) announced the establishment of the SPIE-Boston University Scholarship in Photonics during SPIE Photonics West in San Francisco. The $500,000 gift from SPIE will be matched 100% by BU. Part of the SPIE Endowment Matching Program, this new endowment will support annual scholarships for BU students pursuing research in photonics at the Boston University Photonics Center. This is the 12th major SPIE gift to universities and institutes as part of the Society's ongoing program to support the international expansion of optics and photonics through increased educational capacity, funding of research, and the development of talent pipelines for industry.

Boston University College of Engineering Associate Professor Jerry Chen, center, with senior scientist Andrew Blaeser to the left, and former undergraduate research assistant Rhea Singh to the right, working with a Quadroscope, a custom, two-photon mesoscope. Credit: Christopher McIntosh.

The new annual scholarships will be available for up to two graduate students or one postdoctoral researcher at the Boston University Photonics Center, who are exploring impactful areas of photonics research. Application of funds will include coverage of each recipient's stipend, health benefits, and travel costs to present their work at an SPIE conference.

"We are enormously grateful for the opportunity to partner with SPIE in this endowment program to support graduate and post-graduate research scholarship at the frontiers of optics and photonics," said Photonics Center Director and Vice President and Associate Provost ad interim for Research Dr. Thomas Bifano. "The Boston University Photonics Center has a long and proud history of collaboration with SPIE, including the sponsorship of SPIE events and an SPIE student chapter. Creation of this endowed fund will advance our shared commitment with SPIE to help train and support future leaders in the societally important fields of optics and photonics."

"The SPIE-Boston University Scholarship in Photonics offers critical support for the future of photonics," said SPIE CEO Kent Rochford. "By supporting the education of photonics researchers as well as potential photonics industry leaders, the SPIE-Boston University Scholarship in Photonics will have an ongoing impact on the field for generations to come, and we are delighted to partner with the university on this enterprising venture."

The SPIE Endowment Matching Program was established in 2019 to increase international capacity in the teaching and research of optics and photonics. With this latest gift, SPIE has provided over $4.5 million in matching gifts, resulting in more than $12 million in dedicated funds. The SPIE Endowment Matching Program supports optics and photonics education and the future of the industry by contributing a match of up to $500,000 per award to college, institute, and university programs with optics and photonics degrees, or with other disciplines allied to the SPIE mission. Proposals for the next round of consideration are currently being accepted, and are due 30 April.

About Boston University and the Boston University Photonics Center

Boston University is an international, comprehensive, private research university, committed to educating students to be reflective, resourceful individuals ready to live, adapt, and lead in an interconnected world. Boston University is committed to generating new knowledge to benefit society. The Boston University Photonics Center generates fundamental knowledge and develops innovative technology in the field of photonics. We work on challenging problems that are important to society, we translate enabling research discoveries into useful prototypes, and we educate future leaders in the field.

About SPIE

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, brings engineers, scientists, students, and business professionals together to advance light-based science and technology. The Society, founded in 1955, connects and engages with our global constituency through industry-leading conferences and exhibitions; publications of conference proceedings, books, and journals in the SPIE Digital Library; and career-building opportunities. Over the past five years, we have invested more than $25 million in the international optics community through our advocacy and support, including scholarships, educational resources, travel grants, endowed gifts, and public-policy development. www.spie.org.

