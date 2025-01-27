4Recycling, an open innovation ecosystem initiated by CLIC Innovation in Helsinki, Finland, has evolved into the 4R Innovation Ecosystem to address the plastics challenge more comprehensively. Established in 2019, 4Recycling has secured €58 million in RDI funding and engaged over 300 organizations. The renewed 4R ecosystem will continue focusing on enhanced recycling and bio-based materials while expanding its scope to address complex systemic challenges through 4R principles: refuse, reduce, reuse, and recycle. This transformation builds on past successes and aims to promote a sustainable and resilient economy through higher-level circular strategies and cross-sectoral collaboration.

Plastic waste presents a massive and complex challenge that remains unsolved despite significant efforts over the past decade. Plastic production continues to rise, and waste mismanagement persists. The 4R ecosystem implements its new Penta-Helix stakeholder approach to innovate and implement upstream solutions to these challenges.

The 4R vision is a future where unnecessary plastic materials are eliminated, and essential materials are designed to be reused, repaired, and ultimately recycled. In addressing systemic challenges and overcoming lock-in situations that hinder progress, the 4R ecosystem introduces fresh ideas and perspectives, implements gradual changes to build momentum, proposes incentives and policy recommendations, engages key stakeholders, educates and raises awareness, and fosters an open and inspiring environment for change-makers.

To drive this change, the role of Penta-Helix stakeholders is crucial. Companies like Borealis Polymers Oy are essential to the initiative. "Borealis is an active participant in the 4R ecosystem. While we are not directly involved in food retail or waste management, we are part of the same value chain and can develop products and processes that support packaging reuse and material recycling," says Ismo Savallampi, Manager of Sustainable Feedstocks Projects at Borealis, company which also leads the Spirit RDI Veturi program in Finland. "Collaboration across industries and society is essential to achieving this shift, which is why we are participating in the 4R innovation ecosystem to help close the loop."

"Beyond connecting organizations in Finland, 4R actively engages with EU-wide networks. These networks support our partners in creating large EU-funded innovation projects and tracking and influencing regulations," says Tuomas Lehtinen, Ecosystem Manager at Business Finland, which funds the orchestration of 4R.

According to Lehtinen, 4R has the potential to generate billion-euro business opportunities for Finland by enabling companies to scale their new value chains and technologies to international markets.

"Finland has a significant opportunity to leverage its strongholds and competencies to tackle global challenges and transform them into market opportunities. This is why the circular transition for zero waste is one of Business Finland's key missions," says Outi Suomi, Mission Lead at Business Finland.

Achieving systemic change requires both companies and funders, as well as broader industry participation. "The circular transition represents a major shift for the plastics industry, but it is not a threat. The industry plays a vital role in the green transition by providing essential raw materials for renewable energy technologies, such as wind turbines," says Vesa Kärhä, CEO of the Finnish Plastics Industries Federation. However, he notes that plastics production is increasingly shifting outside Europe, closer to fossil-based raw materials.

"We need Finnish and European pioneers to lead the transition towards biobased and recycled raw materials. This requires extensive cooperation within ecosystems," Kärhä adds. He sees pioneering efforts as an opportunity for Finland's plastics industry to achieve greater self-sufficiency in raw materials.

4R aims to develop solutions that enable a circular economy for plastics and their bio-based alternatives. "We identify gaps in knowledge, skills, operational environments, technology, and infrastructure and address them through collaboration with a broad range of companies and organizations," says Anna Tenhunen-Lunkka, Head of Circular Economy at CLIC Innovation.

Since its inception in 2019, 4R has created a platform for knowledge sharing and initiated numerous research, development, and innovation projects involving entire value chains.

Achieving the plastics transition requires close cooperation across value chains and industries. Furthermore, engagement and endorsement from all Penta-Helix stakeholders, including consumers and public authorities, are essential. The primary goal of the 4R ecosystem is to facilitate and support this transition, ensuring alignment with the EU's 4R targets.

About Us

CLIC Innovation is an open innovation cluster with a mission to facilitate the creation of breakthrough solutions in bioeconomy, circular economy, and energy systems. We address systemic challenges arising from resource scarcity and drive the green system transition.

We build, coordinate, and manage RDI collaborations to construct sustainable systemic solutions beyond the capabilities of individual operators.

We drive sustainability transitions with our open innovation expertise and impact tools. Through collaborative RDI projects and ecosystems, we integrate diverse perspectives and build collective knowledge.

CLIC Innovation is a not-for-profit SME based in Helsinki, Finland, owned by leading international companies and Finnish research organizations committed to creating sustainable solutions for the world.

