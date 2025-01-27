Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has signed a 10-year lease for more than 46,200 sqm of warehouse and office space at CTPark Warsaw South to DOUGLAS, the European leader in the omnichannel premium beauty segment.

DOUGLAS will use the new space at CTPark Warsaw South for their main distribution centre in Poland and third location worldwide, supporting their omnichannel sales service. The company will occupy the entire WARS 01 building, where it will locate a 1,317 sqm office, as well as 44,940 sqm of warehouse space. This is a total of more than 46,200 sqm in a strategic location for supply chain management. It will be possible to store up to 8 million products here at the same time, and this number of assortments could fully supply 350 stationary perfumeries. The products stored at CTPark Warsaw South will be distributed in Poland, central Europe and the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The warehouse will also supply European stores with private label products.

Since entering the Polish market more than 24 years ago, DOUGLAS has been successively strengthening its position, not only by investing in the opening or modernisation of stationary perfumeries, but also by developing an e-commerce platform with a wide range of brands and products. Investing in modern, efficient warehousing and logistics solutions that fully comply with the highest ESG standards is part of their approach to efficiently serving customers and meeting their most demanding expectations.

The scale of the possibilities offered by the new logistics and warehousing centre attracted DOUGLAS to CTPark Warsaw South, as well as the park's outstanding ESG credentials. DOUGLAS' building is one of ten warehouse properties in Poland with a BREEAM certificate at the highest Outstanding level.

The facility has been suitably adapted to the tenant's needs. The modifications applied include increasing the level of translucency of natural light into the building, extending DALI lighting with additional sensors and impact zones, raising the standard of fire protection, as well as retrofitting the park with security and monitoring solutions. In addition, the operation of the warehouse will be supported by robotic systems, and the collection, processing and analysis of utility consumption data will be supported by Smart Metering System technology. Both heating and cooling will be powered by heat pumps, which are increasingly being installed as standard by CTP. A photovoltaic system of up to 0.5 MWp will also be installed on the roof.

Piotr Flugel, MD for Poland at CTP, commented: "We welcome DOUGLAS to CTPark Warsaw South, which will provide an optimal environment for their main distribution centre in Poland through its modern facilities, strategic location and its first-rate ESG credentials, as one of only ten warehouse properties in Poland with a BREEAM certificate at the highest Outstanding level. Having signed a 10-year lease, we look forward to developing our relationship with DOUGLAS, as part of our strategy to support and grow with our existing tenants with whom two-thirds of our leases are signed."

"The new central warehouse for the Central and Eastern European region is a milestone in the realisation of DOUGLAS' strategic supply chain goals. The facility will serve two purposes: to support the entire European market through the distribution of exclusive brands and to meet the omnichannel delivery needs of all CEE countries. This approach reinforces DOUGLAS' commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction across the region," said Michal Niechaj, Supply Chain Director Corporate Brands CEE Region at DOUGLAS.

DOUGLAS was supported in the transaction by the consultancy firm Colliers.

