Ribbon Communications Inc.: Ribbon Empowers EENet of HTM with Cutting-Edge Optical Network

Multilayer automation platform simplifies network management

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, announced the deployment of a state of the art managed optical network for EENet of HTM, the Estonian Education and Research Network of the Ministry of Education and Research.

"Showcasing our high tech excellence and deepening our research areas in collaboration with the pan-European research community requires a sophisticated, up to date network," said Aivo Riisenberg, Head of the Department of Technical Management of the Ministry of Education and Research. "Ribbon delivered that network in timely manner, enabling us to continue our critical work."

Ribbon's Apollo programmable and open optical networks deliver exceptional flexibility and choice, with coherent wavelength solutions range from 100G to 1.2T with support for layer 1 optical encryption, and an open optical line system (OLS) that supports alien wavelengths and shared spectrum.

EENet of HTM is also leveraging Ribbon's Muse Multilayer Automation Platform (Muse MAP), which is designed to maximize the value of IP Optical network investments through comprehensive control, analysis, design, and planning applications.

"Our advanced solutions of next generation network infrastructure technology are perfectly suited to the needs of the REN community. We're delighted to have swiftly delivered the increased capacity, speed and ease of use that EENet of HTM requires," said Christian Erbe, Ribbon's Head of EMEA Sales.

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

