BWA Group Plc - Purchase of Shares by Chairman

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 27

27 January 2025

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", or the "Company")

Purchase of Shares by Chairman

BWA (AQSE:BWAP) the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, is pleased to announce that the Company's Chairman, Jonathan Wearing has increased his shareholding in the Company.

Mr Wearing has purchased an additional 500,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each ("Ordinary Shares"), taking his holding to 239,213,415 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 25.65% of the Ordinary Shares is issue. Mr Wearing's holding includes Ordinary Shares held by Tricastle Investments Limited, a company he controls.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or:

BWA Group PLC James Butterfield Managing Director +44 (0) 7770 225 253 enquiries@bwagroupplc.com Allenby Capital Limited Corporate Adviser +44 (0) 20 3328 5656 Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright Oberon Capital Broker +44 (0) 20 3179 5300 Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.