Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Hafnia Limited ("Hafnia" or the "Company", OSE ticker code: "HAFNI", NYSE ticker code: "HAFN") on December 2, 2024, of the launch of Hafnia's program to repurchase up to 18,000,000 of the Company's shares in open market transactions for a total amount of up to USD 100,000,000 during the period from December 2, 2024, until no later than January 27, 2025, pursuant to an agreement with Pareto Securities AS and its subsidiary, Pareto Securities Inc. (together, "Pareto").

For the period from and including January 20, 2025, through January 24, 2025, the Company purchased a total of 3,952,255 shares at an average price of USD 5.14 per share. Please find below for a transaction overview.

Date Trading Venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (USD) Total daily transaction value (USD) Jan 20, 2025 OSE 340,000 5.22 1,773,791 Jan 20, 2025 NYSE Jan 21, 2025 OSE 380,000 5.11 1,940,322 Jan 21, 2025 NYSE 480,000 5.11 2,454,192 Jan 22, 2025 OSE 360,000 5.05 1,819,718 Jan 22, 2025 NYSE 525,949 5.08 2,671,716 Jan 23, 2025 OSE 360,000 5.15 1,852,811 Jan 23, 2025 NYSE 514,051 5.25 2,700,927 Jan 24, 2025 OSE 400,000 5.17 2,067,556 Jan 24, 2025 NYSE 592,255 5.14 3,045,790 Period total OSE 1,840,000 5.14 9,454,197 NYSE 2,112,255 5.15 10,872,624 Total 3,952,255 5.14 20,326,821 Previously disclosed buy-back under the program (accumulated) OSE 4,250,000 5.38 22,848,994 NYSE 6,180,000 5.42 33,518,786 Total 10,430,000 5.40 56,367,781 Accumulated under the buy-back program OSE 6,090,000 5.30 32,303,191 NYSE 8,292,255 5.35 44,391,410 Total 14,382,255 5.33 76,694,601

The issuer's holding of repurchased shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, the Company owns a total of 14,884,613 of its own shares, corresponding to 2.90% of Hafnia's total issued share count.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the program that have been carried out during the above-mentioned period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and article 5 of the European Market Abuse Regulation.

About Hafnia Limited:

Hafnia is one of the world's leading tanker owners, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

As owners and operators of around 200 vessels, we offer a fully integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and a large-scale bunker procurement desk. Hafnia has offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai and currently employs over 4000 employees onshore and at sea.

Hafnia is part of the BW Group, an international shipping group involved in oil and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies, and deep-water production for over 80 years.

