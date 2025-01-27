Das Instrument 6Q4 US6036931029 MINK THERAP.INC.DL-,00001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2025The instrument 6Q4 US6036931029 MINK THERAP.INC.DL-,00001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2025Das Instrument WUC0 CA53681K1003 LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2025The instrument WUC0 CA53681K1003 LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.01.2025Das Instrument W5G CA52978C1023 LEXSTON MINING CORP. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2025The instrument W5G CA52978C1023 LEXSTON MINING CORP. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2025