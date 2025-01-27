Anzeige
Montag, 27.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
27.01.2025 08:31 Uhr
Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update 
27-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27 January 2025 
 
Genel Energy plc 
Trading and operations update 
 
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') issues the following trading and operations update in advance of the 
Company's full-year 2024 results, which are scheduled for release on 18 March 2025. The information contained herein 
has not been audited and may be subject to further review. 
 
Paul Weir, Chief Executive of Genel, said: 
"We start 2025 with a business that has all the building blocks necessary to grow and become more successful. Genel 
has a strong balance sheet, our two producing fields within the Tawke PSC form a world class asset that delivers 
significant cash generation, even when only selling at heavily discounted domestic prices. Genel has a compact, but 
highly skilled and motivated work force, dedicated to delivery performance, execution of a growth strategy and pursuit 
of value accretive acquisitions that will geographically diversify us into reliable and predictable jurisdictions. 
 
We continue to work with peers and our host government to push for the conditions necessary to enable testing of any 
new mechanism for exports. We note the recent discussions of a revised budget law in Iraq that would provide the 
framework for a mechanism to fund the payment of IOCs by the KRG on resumption of exports. 
 
Consistent strong delivery performance at Tawke saw us complete another year of robust production and deliver full year 
free cash flow of USD19 million and an improvement in our net cash position to USD131 million. 
 
We are very clear on what needs to be done to deliver on our strategy, add new assets and build a business that 
delivers consistent value to its shareholders. The period of our work focused on consolidation and efficiency 
improvement in 2024 has laid the foundations for profitable future growth." 
 
2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 
   -- Working interest average production of 19,650 bopd for the year, increased from 12,410 bopd in 2023 
 
   -- All production sold into the domestic market at average USD35/bbl (2023: USD35/bbl) 
   -- Closing out and finalising terms of exit from Taq Taq at minimal cost. 
   -- Free cash flow of USD19 million, compared to free cash out flow of USD71 million last year 
   -- Balance sheet at 31 December 2024 
   - Total debt has been reduced from USD248 million at the start of the year to current USD66 million 
   - Cash of USD195 million (2023: USD363 million) 
   - Net cash of USD131 million, an increase from USD120 million at the start of the year 
 
   -- Receivables 
   - USD107 million (under KBT pricing and excluding interest) remains overdue from the Kurdistan Regional 
    Government ('KRG'), although this is reduced by amounts owed to the KRG, which are currently around USD50 million 
 
   - We continue to work towards a plan for payment or settlement of amounts owed, and appropriate 
    adjustment for price and interest 
 
   -- Arbitration 
   - In December 2024 our subsidiary, Genel Energy Miran Bina Bawi Limited, lost the arbitration case 
    brought against it by the KRG regarding the KRG's right to terminate the Miran and Bina Bawi Production Sharing 
    Contracts 
   - Due to the extremely limited grounds of appeal against an LCIA Arbitration Award, no appeal has been 
    made by Genel Energy Miran Bina Bawi Limited and the deadline for appeal has passed 
   - The process under which the Tribunal determines the costs award to be made against Genel Energy Miran 
    Bina Bawi Limited is now underway. The first stage of that process was for the KRG to submit its claim for 
    costs incurred to the Tribunal. The KRG is claiming circa USD36 million for costs incurred to the end of November 
    2024. This is materially higher than all the costs incurred by Genel Energy Miran Bina Bawi Limited throughout 
    all stages of the arbitration process which was commenced by the KRG in 2021 
   - The next stage of the process gives Genel Energy Miran Bina Bawi Limited the opportunity to make 
    submissions to the Tribunal to challenge robustly the quantum of the KRG's cost claim, with a view to the final 
    costs award being made for costs that are reasonably incurred, proportionate and also necessary 
 
 
KURDISTAN: TAWKE PSC ACTIVITY AND PRODUCTION 
   -- Q4 Gross production of 74,140 bopd (Q3 2024: 84,210 bopd) sold domestically at average USD34/bbl (Q3 2024: 
  USD37/bbl), with average production for the year 78,615 bopd (H1 2024: 78,050 bopd) 
   -- Working interest production of 18,540 bopd in Q4 2024 (21,050 bopd in Q3 2024) 
   -- Three wells that were drilled in 2023 but not completed due to the closure of the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline, 
  were brought onstream midyear contributing 7,800 bopd to gross production, with further production added from well 
  interventions work. 
   -- Discussions with the Regulator around the work programme for 2025 are ongoing 
 
AFRICA EXPLORATION 
   -- On SL10B13 in Somaliland, we continue to work towards achieving conditions that support drilling of the 
  highly prospective Toosan-1 exploration well 
   -- On Lagzira in Morocco, we are running a farmout process seeking partners to test the newly high graded 
  Banasa Prospect, which has been de-risked by 2024 seismic reprocessing 
 
LEGACY KURDISTAN LICENCES 
   -- Over the last two years we have taken steps to stop spend that does not represent good investment and we 
  have begun the divestment or relinquishment of unprofitable assets 
   -- We are pleased to confirm that we have agreed terms for divestment of the Taq Taq PSC, which will remove 
  the risk of any residual decommissioning liabilities. This divestment is now subject to KRG approval 
 
ESG 
   -- Emissions reduction: in partnership with DNO, Genel continues to be part of the first Associated Gas 
  Injection (AGI) project in the KRI. 
   -- CDP Climate risk score of B for three consecutive years 
   -- Genel's Mobile Medical Clinic project in Somaliland, which provides vital medical care for some of the 
  poorest people in Africa, launched phase two of the project in July, with a further 15,000 cases treated to take 
  the total cases treated to more than 30,000 
 
OUTLOOK 
   -- With Tawke domestic sales demand in 2025 expected to continue at similar levels to 2024, the Company 
  expects its cash generation to cover its organisational costs - we will provide an update on Tawke activity and 
  investment plans at our full year results in March 
   -- We continue to work towards a payment plan for recovery of overdue receivables 
   -- The Company continues to progress towards building a business with a strong balance sheet that delivers 
  resilient, reliable, repeatable and diversified cash flows that supports a dividend programme. The Company 
  objectives for the year on the path to building that business include: 
   - acquisition of new assets to add reserves and diversify our cash generation 
   - restart of exports to access international pricing 
   - recovery of net amounts owed by the KRG 
   - further progress towards drilling Toosan-1 
   - farm-out of Lagzira 
 
Genel will host a live presentation on the Investor Meet Company platform on Tuesday 4 February at 1000 GMT. The 
presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted at any time before or 
during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Genel Energy PLC 
via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/genel-energy-plc/register-investor 
 
-ends- 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Genel Energy: Luke Clements, CFO  +44 20 7659 5100 
Vigo Consulting: Patrick d'Ancona  +44 20 7390 0230

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 372767 
EQS News ID:  2074737 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2074737&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
