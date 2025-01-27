US President Donald Trump's $500 billion AI data-center project, Stargate, could be powered in part by solar and energy storage from Softbank's SB Energy, says Bloomberg. From pv magazine USA The Trump administration has unveiled a plan to develop a $100 billion AI data center with Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle, with plans to expand to "at least" $500 billion in investment. Bloomberg has reported that sources near the project claim it could be powered at least in part by solar and energy storage developed by SB Energy, a subsidiary of Softbank. The Stargate mega-project outsizes former President ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...