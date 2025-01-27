Nokia Oyj: Nokia Deepfield to provide London Internet Exchange members with advanced DDoS protection

Press Release

Nokia Deepfield to provide London Internet Exchange members with advanced DDoS protection





The London Internet Exchange (LINX) becomes the first UK-based internet exchange point (IXP) to offer advanced DDoS protection with high performance and scale, ensuring minimal impact on member connectivity and services.

Nokia Deepfield Defender provides crucial service when network operators can experience more than 100 DDoS attacks in a day.

Nokia 2024 report (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2024/10/02/nokia-threat-intelligence-report-finds-cybercriminal-attacks-on-telco-infrastructure-are-accelerating-driven-by-generative-ai-and-automation/) found DDoS traffic continues to grow at a higher rate than any other type of network traffic, increasing 166% between June 2023 and June 2024.

27 January 2025

Espoo, Finland - Nokia (https://www.nokia.com/) has been selected by global Internet Exchange Point, the London Internet Exchange (LINX (https://www.linx.net/)), to deliver advanced network protection capabilities against the latest and future generations of DDoS threats and attacks. With Nokia Deepfield DDoS security, LINX becomes the first UK-based IXP to offer advanced DDoS protection with trusted performance, scale and mitigation granularity, ensuring minimal impact on member connectivity and services.

DDoS is malicious traffic that aims to deny access, degrade services or stop connectivity for individual users, internet hosts and service provider network infrastructure. The Nokia Threat Intelligence Report, released in October 2024, found that the number and frequency of DDoS attacks have grown from one or two a day to well over 100 per day in many networks, with botnet DDoS continuing to be the primary source of DDoS attacks. To combat sophisticated DDoS attacks, service and cloud providers need a more intelligent, cost-effective, scalable and adaptable defense strategy.

Deepfield Defender is a software-based DDoS detection and mitigation solution that combines real-time network telemetry with Nokia's patented Deepfield Secure Genome®, a continuously updated data feed that tracks the security context of the global internet. Using AI-driven, automated DDoS detection by Deepfield Defender and the dynamically configured, high-scale DDoS mitigation performed by 7750 Defender Mitigation System (DMS), attacks are blocked before they can impact LINX's members or services. Introducing Deepfield Defender will also equip LINX with advanced network security analytics and reporting capabilities.

Mike Hellers, Head of Product Development at LINX, said: "With Nokia Deepfield, LINX will gain significant cyber security capabilities. We are proud to be the first UK IXP to deliver this next generation of advanced DDoS protection to our members, which, in turn, will be providing essential or critical services to their customers."

Paul Alexander, VP and Country General Manager UK&I, Nokia, said: "The past year has accelerated massive and transformative changes to the internet, bringing with it an incredible rise in DDoS attacks - they are more potent, frequent, and sophisticated than ever. With Nokia, LINX will obtain critical DDoS security-related visibility, leveraging Nokia Deepfield's big data approach and using Deepfield Defender and 7750 DMS to access a more intelligent, cost-effective, scalable and adaptable defence strategy."

LINX will initially offer the advanced DDoS service to any network connected to their LON1 interconnection fabric in London.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About The London Internet Exchange (LINX)

The London Internet Exchange (LINX) is one of the world's leading Internet Exchange Points (IXPs), enabling networks to interconnect and exchange network traffic efficiently. Founded in 1994, LINX operates a mutually owned membership organisation, providing a neutral and reliable environment for its members to connect, keeping traffic local.

With robust, state-of-the-art infrastructure spanning multiple locations in the UK, LINX also operate interconnection hubs in the US and Africa, while also powering facilities in the Middle East for strategic partner Center3.



LINX facilitates high-performance peering services, cloud connect and more for over 850 global networks, including internet service providers (ISPs), content delivery networks (CDNs), gaming, and large enterprise and financial networks. Members benefit from seamless traffic exchange, reduced latency, and cost efficiencies, all while contributing to the growth of an open and collaborative internet ecosystem.

As a leader in the industry for over 30 years, LINX is committed to innovation, transparency, and maintaining its position as a critical hub for the global internet community.

www.linx.net (http://www.linx.net)

