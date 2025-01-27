The University of New England in Australia is researching ecovoltaics to balance large-scale solar development with wildlife conservation and livestock farming needs. From pv magazine Australia The University of New England in New South Wales is researching ecovoltaics to balance large-scale solar development with wildlife conservation and livestock farming. The study aligns with global efforts to integrate solar energy with environmental and agricultural needs. Though the Climate Council's "Electric Shock" report shows that 0. 02% of Australia's land mass, or 1,200 square km of land, is the ...

